Everywhere Apparel Announces New B2B Payment Platform for Recycled Wholesale Apparel

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everywhere Apparel, a manufacturer of recycled textiles and closed loop, recyclable apparel, announced today that its B2B eCommerce payments solution will be powered by Balance, the top B2B payments experience company that offers the first online checkout built for businesses. This partnership with Balance will allow Everywhere to deliver a B2B checkout experience that compares to the simplicity and ease of B2C.

Everywhere is the first and only 100% recycled cotton and closed loop blank apparel line. The company manufactures its garments by transforming recycled materials into sustainable apparel without compromising fit, comfort, or durability, saving hundreds of gallons of water per garment and significantly reducing carbon emissions. Everywhere’s products are ideal for screen printers, brands, artist merchandise, and employee uniforms, and each garment is equipped with a QR code that tells the story of the materials and can be used to recycle the garment back into Everywhere’s supply chain. With wholesale distributors in a pinch as they race to keep items in stock, Everywhere is in an excellent position to champion the future of wholesale, sustainable clothing and help companies achieve their sustainability goals.

“There is a huge appetite for sustainable clothing right now, with buyers struggling to find options that are in stock and reasonably priced. We want to be the supplier of choice for fashion companies, events, and designers who are looking for apparel options with low environmental impact and a closed loop story.” said Nick Benavides, co-founder and co-CEO of Everywhere. “We are thrilled to partner with Balance to support our B2B growth and give our customers the ability to purchase our goods with net terms.”

Delayed payments are a considerable pain point for wholesale goods companies, and paper-based methods only increase the likelihood of this financial stress. Everywhere’s payment solution powered by Balance offers B2B customers the ability to transact with the ease of everyday consumers. By partnering with Balance, Everywhere is enabling its customers to leverage any payment method including credit card, ACH, wire transfers, or checks, and pay for their orders using net payment terms.

“There is an increasing need for payment solutions with real-time net terms so that customers can enjoy instant payouts and zero risk. We are happy to be partnering with Everywhere Apparel to expand its reach and offer an easier payment method for wholesalers,” said Bar Geron, co-founder and CEO of Balance. “Balance is committed to owning the entire B2B checkout experience, offering customers a seamless payment experience.”

This partnership will play a crucial role in allowing Everywhere to expand its business offerings. By reducing friction in the B2B payments process, Everywhere will be able to provide more buyers with the most sustainable fabrics on the planet and improve the environmental impact of corporations.

About Everywhere Apparel

Everywhere Apparel is a materials science company dedicated to creating a more sustainable future, starting with the textile and apparel industries. Everywhere has created the first and only 100% recycled cotton and closed loop blank apparel line, enabling customers to avail of low-cost apparel while also diverting landfill waste and reducing environmental impact. For information, please visit https://everywhereapparel.com/ or follow @everywhere on Instagram.

About Balance

Balance is the first self-serve digital checkout experience company for B2B businesses. By leveraging payments and risk-assessment technology, any B2B company that sells goods online can now offer their buyers a wide range of payment methods (ACH, Card, Wire, and Checks) and flexible payment terms, and get paid easily and instantly — all in one place. For more information, please visit https://www.getbalance.com/ or follow @GetBalanceHQ on Twitter.