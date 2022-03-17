Indiana Digital Learning School Now Part of Indiana’s Common Core Giving Students 30 College Credits for Any State University, While Still in High School

MODOC, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Indiana Digital Learning School (INDLS), a full-time, public-school program for students throughout the state, and an online program of the Union School Corporation, is partnering with Ivy Tech Community College to give INDLS students access to the Indiana College Core (ICC) program.

Students can earn up to 30 credits that can transfer to any Indiana baccalaureate-degree granting state institution of their choice. This 30-credit hour block of courses is equal to a full year of college coursework.

As stated by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education (ICHE), the ICC (formerly STGEC) was established in 2012 as SEA 182. It is a collection of courses that are based upon a set of competencies in the areas of Foundational Intellectual Skills and Ways of Knowing.

At the career learning-focused school, students can pair a solid academic foundation with hands-on learning experiences in growing career fields like Agriculture, Arts, Criminal Justice, Communications, Business, Education, Health Sciences, Public Safety, and IT. Whether their path leads them directly into the workplace, to the military, or to higher education, career learning provides students with the skills they need to get there.

“We all know college isn’t cheap. But now, Indiana online students can get enough college credits to enter college as a sophomore, saving them time and money as they move towards the future,” said Elizabeth Sliger, Head of School at INDLS.

INDLS is now accepting enrollments for the 2022-2023 school year. To learn more about INDLS and how to enroll, visit indls.k12.com or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

For more information, please visit indls.k12.com or https://www.in.gov/che/files/Indiana-College-Core-FAQs-02.09.2021.pdf .

