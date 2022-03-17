Canada Jetlines Announces Stage 1 Licensing Approval from the CTA

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. (NEO: CJET) (“Canada Jetlines”) is pleased to announce that it has received a determination from the Canadian Transportation Agency (“CTA”) that Canada Jetlines meets the regulation requirements with regards to Canadian ownership and control, subject to filing confirming corporate documents. The CTA also completed Stage 1 “Determination of Financial Requirements” for Canada Jetlines’ application.

“I am very excited that Canada Jetlines has now received Canadian ownership and control approval and the Stage 1 determination from the CTA,” stated Eddy Doyle, CEO of Canada Jetlines. “We are now in the final stages of the licensing process, and I am confident we will satisfy the final requirements in time for a summer launch date.”

In 2021 Canada Jetlines commenced the application process for a license to operate air service, large aircraft pursuant from the CTA. The application process requires Canada Jetlines to provide information regarding the ownership structure and financial information in two stages. The first stage requires the provision of information and documentation regarding the funding requirements for the start-up and operation of an air service for a 90-day period. The second stage requires the provision of evidence that the requisite funding is in place to finance the proposed air service. Jetlines is advancing the completion of the funding to satisfy stage 2 requirements with the intention to commence air service in the summer of 2022, subject to final CTA and Transport Canada approval.

The Air Operator Certificate (“AOC”) application process with Transport Canada is progressing as planned, having achieved significant milestones never before achieved by Canada Jetlines. These include the approval of the majority of submitted manuals, conditional approval for pilot training, the completion of the first pilot course and simulator check ride. Subject to receiving Transport Canada approval, Canada Jetlines intends to start flight attendant training next month.

About Canada Jetlines

Canada Jetlines is a well-capitalized leisure focused carrier, utilizing a growing fleet of Airbus320 aircraft targeting a start in 2022, subject to Transport Canada approval. The all-Canadian carrier was created to provide passengers another choice to travel to their favorite destinations within the U.S., Caribbean, and Mexico. With a projected growth of 15 aircrafts by 2025, Canada Jetlines aims to offer the best-in-class operating economics, customer comfort and fly-by-wire technology, providing an elevated guest centric experience from the first touchpoint. The efficient aircraft design merged with the experience of the all-Canadian management team, allows for accessible flight options without sacrificing quality or convenience. Canada Jetlines will use a state-of-the-art web booking platform, making the turnkey solution available to Travel Agents, Tour Operators, and consumers, with the capability of generating revenue on reservations and ancillary sales. We aim to provide more revenue opportunities to express our gratitude to current and future agent partners and all the work that they do. We look forward to working with you to create memorable travel experiences for consumers. To learn more, please visit www.jetlines.com and follow on all social media platforms for news and updates.

