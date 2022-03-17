Halliburton Labs Selects Three Companies for Clean Energy Accelerator

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halliburton Labs today announced its next group of companies selected to participate in its collaborative environment to advance and scale cleaner, affordable energy. Chemergy, EVA, and Novamera will receive access to a broad range of industrial capabilities, technical expertise, and global network connections to scale their respective businesses.

“We are excited to help accelerate three innovative companies that emerged from our recent Finalists Pitch Day,” said Dale Winger, managing director of Halliburton Labs. “We will work closely with these founders and their teams to achieve strategic, operational, and financial milestones with the most efficient use of their time and capital. In less than two years, we’ve established productive new relationships with fifteen companies scaling solutions across a breadth of markets to expand our understanding of new value chains.”

Chemergy builds solutions to solve environmental and energy challenges. Its patented HyBrTec process is designed to convert wet organic and plastic wastes into green hydrogen, thereby eliminating the liability and consequences of the wastes by converting them into fuel. “We see a great opportunity to collaborate with Halliburton Labs’ industrial experience to ensure our systems can be installed and operated safely in communities to solve waste disposal issues, improve resiliency and sustainability, and produce cleaner fuel locally,” said Melahn Parker, president of Chemergy.

EVA is enabling scalability for the drone industry with its ground infrastructure and operating system solutions. With a presence on four continents, EVA’s drone-agnostic stations help customers perform inspections, make deliveries, recharge, and monitor remote operations without local manpower. “The Halliburton Labs ‘scalerator’ model comes at the right time for EVA as we accelerate commercialization. We’re excited about the ways Halliburton’s global market and industrial expertise will accelerate our trajectory,” said Olivier Le Lann, founder and CEO.

Novamera has developed a guidance technology that enables climate smart, surgical mining and unlocks value in certain mineral deposits found worldwide that are otherwise uneconomic due to their small scale and geometry. The company’s proprietary navigation tools and software work in conjunction with conventional large-diameter drilling equipment to extract ore and leave excess waste in the ground. Novamera Co-founder and CEO Dustin Angelo said, “We are pleased to join Halliburton Labs’ accelerator program. Their engineering expertise and business experience will help us accelerate the development of our technology and scale our business to bring a more sustainable method of mining to the world.”

Separately, Halliburton Labs is now accepting applications for its next group of participants. Applications are accessible via the Halliburton Labs website and are due by April 22, 2022, for the May 20 Finalists Pitch Day. Register here to attend the virtual Finalists Pitch Day.

