Tyler Technologies Completes First Phase of State of Kansas Supervision Implementation

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that six state courts in Kansas have gone live with a pilot rollout of Enterprise Supervision, powered by Tyler Supervision™. In this first phase of what will eventually be a statewide rollout, state courts in six counties are now using Enterprise Supervision. The courts are also operating on a new centralized case management system, Tyler’s Enterprise Justice case management solution.

The Office of Judicial Administration in the Kansas judicial branch is overseeing the project to implement both Enterprise Supervision and Enterprise Justice case management solution in all state courts.

“We are delighted to begin using Tyler's supervision solution in six of our courts, and we look forward to adding more courts in the future,” said Amy Raymond, chief of trial court services in the Office of Judicial Administration. “We like that we can track each step in the probation process, and we are eager to see how it enhances our data collection and reporting."

With the first phase of the statewide implementation complete, six courts are now experiencing several benefits that come from using the supervision solution. The six courts can coordinate, communicate, record, and track each step of their supervision process. Courts can also generate case documents quickly and accurately, and the solution promises to deliver in the future both financial documents as well as an easy client-officer interaction through an online portal. Tyler’s Enterprise Supervision is criminal justice information services (CJIS) compliant, which assures important data integrity and security for each court.

Establishing integration between the Enterprise Supervision and Enterprise Justice solutions used in these courts improves communication and shortens timelines by providing Kansas court services officers with an immediate view of court data instead of submitting extra requests via email or phone. When the two are joined, it will enhance case monitoring and reporting capabilities for adult and juvenile probation and streamline the supervision process. After Enterprise Supervision was live in these first six courts, the courts moved their supervision data off the legacy system. This allowed the Office of Judicial Administration to stop supporting the legacy applications in these courts and shift resources to support other crucial projects.

“We are energized by the successful rollout of the first phase of Kansas’ statewide implementation for Enterprise Supervision,” said Brian McGrath, president of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division. “With this complete solution in place for these six counties, the state has already begun to experience uniformity in supervision and case management. Furthermore, enabling court services’ departments, namely adult and juvenile probation, to better collaborate with courts is a real game changer. We are eager to continue our go-lives for additional counties in the coming months.”

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology's GovTech 100 list and Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.