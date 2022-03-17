DoorDash Named Official On-Demand Delivery Platform Partner of the New York Knicks, Westchester Knicks, and Knicks Gaming

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) today announced DoorDash (NYSE: DASH), the local commerce platform, as the Official On-Demand Delivery Platform of the New York Knicks, Westchester Knicks, and Knicks Gaming.

DoorDash and the Knicks are committed to making an impact both on and off the court. To tip off the partnership, the two have teamed up to launch a new community initiative titled “Donation Dash,” where the organizations will combine efforts to support kids and teens experiencing food insecurity by partnering with No Kid Hungry, a national campaign that is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. For every three pointer the New York Knicks make throughout the entirety of the 2021-22 season, the Knicks and DoorDash will partner with No Kid Hungry to help provide meals for kids and teens facing food insecurity. This season to date, the donations garnered can help provide up to 400,000 meals*.

“ DoorDash has created an incredible business that values their customers first and foremost, which is a core belief of Madison Square Garden Sports,” said Ron Skotarczak, Executive Vice President, Marketing Partnerships, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. “ Their dedication and commitment to their customers and the community make them a perfect partner for the Knicks, Westchester Knicks and Knicks Gaming, and one that we look forward to developing over the next several years.”

“ I’ve always loved the connection sports create between communities. We are thrilled to be the official on-demand delivery partner of the Knicks, Westchester Knicks, and Knicks Gaming and look forward to collaborating meaningfully together over the course of our partnership,” said Vanessa Carr, DoorDash’s Director of Partnership Marketing. “ In addition to creating unique fan experiences, this partnership will merge food, sport, and culture as we join forces to make an impact in New York City and beyond.”

DoorDash is also teaming up with player RJ Barrett to give fans an inside look at some of his go-to dishes on DoorDash. Through the original content series, RJ will re-discover his favorite meals from the stops along his basketball journey​​—from Toronto to Montverde to Durham—all right in New York City.

As the team’s exclusive on-demand delivery platform partner, DoorDash will be featured throughout Knicks games at Madison Square Garden, including LED Signage, on-site activations and GardenVision features, and will be the presenting partner of “Knicks Fan Appreciation Night”. DoorDash will also be highlighted with Knicks Virtual Arc Signage and Virtual Center Court Signage during Knicks games on MSG Networks.

* Meal equivalency varies during COVID-19 relief. No Kid Hungry does not provide individual meals; your donations help support programs that feed kids. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, an NBA 2K League franchise. MSG Sports also operates two professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. More information is available at www.msgsports.com.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses across the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, and Germany. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers’ expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today’s convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.