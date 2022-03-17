NJ Biopharmaceuticals LLC and JEOL Ltd. Are Excited to Announce Their Collaboration to Bring Innovative Drug Discovery Platform Solutions Using JEOL’s 800 MHz NMR!

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NJ Bio is procuring an 800 MHz NMR spectrometer with a cryogenic probe from JEOL. As part of this collaboration, NJ Bio will contribute its expertise in antibody drug conjugates, oligonucleotide conjugates, and other chemistries to develop platform solutions for its drug discovery clients - in particular, a platform for using NMR-derived structural information to optimize Targeted Protein Degraders (TPDs). JEOL has world-class capability in NMR and will provide technical expertise to maximize the performance of the 800 MHz NMR in these drug discovery applications.

JEOL's 800 MHz NMR will provide increased resolution, sensitivity, and precision beyond what is currently possible with NJ Bio’s two 500 MHz and one 300 MHz spectrometers. These advancements will allow the study of larger proteins, RNA, and other biomolecules, and allow innovative approaches to studying ligand binding, dynamics, refolding, and the attachment of modifiers to antibodies. The enhanced sensitivity will make possible the study of difficult proteins that must be kept at low concentration due to solubility constraints.

NJ Bio, a World ADC Award Winner for Best Contract Service Provider offers integrated chemistry services to pharma and biotech clients. NJ Bio has niche expertise in antibody drug conjugates, oligonucleotide conjugates, and TPDs. NJ Bio also provides powerful and versatile BioNMR services to study detailed structures of macromolecules and provides information on how these interact with ligands. We are particularly interested in using this instrument for larger proteins with focus on protein degraders as well as for ADC payload interactions with tubulin, DNA and RNA.

JEOL is a world leader in electron optical equipment and instrumentation for high-end scientific and industrial research and development. Core product groups include electron microscopes (SEMs and TEMs), instruments for the semiconductor industry (electron beam lithography and a series of defect review and inspection tools), and analytical instruments including mass spectrometers, NMRs and ESRs. JEOL USA, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of JEOL, Ltd., Japan, was incorporated in the United States in 1962. The company has 13 regional service centers that offer unlimited emergency service and support in the U.S. JEOL Ltd. is a top producer of high-performance NMR instruments for structural analysis of organic and natural compounds, protein drug interactions, and polymer applications with a sixty-year record of excellence.

While the collaboration is expected to be a win-win for NJ Bio and JEOL, the true beneficiaries of this effort will be the clients of both companies. With this robust collaboration, NJ Bio will develop innovative platform BioNMR solutions, and JEOL will optimize and expand the utilization of 800 MHz NMR. As these platform solutions are established, NJ Bio will roll out enhanced NMR services to clients and will be able to accelerate clients' drug discovery programs.