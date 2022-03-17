Renown French Oncology Research Group Selects ZAP Surgical as Preferred Radiosurgery Brain Tumor Treatment Technology

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc. today announced that Unicancer, a leading academic promoter of oncology clinical trials and medical equipment purchasing health cooperation group for 19 French comprehensive cancer centers, has selected the ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery® platform for cranial stereotactic radiosurgery. Carefully chosen by domain experts including neurosurgeons, radiation oncologists, and medical physicists, Unicancer awarded ZAP-X as technology-of-choice for their member institutions.

Radiosurgery, also commonly referred to as SRS, is well recognized as an alternative to surgery for effectively treating many brain tumors, including brain metastases and functional disease. Unique from surgery however, radiosurgery requires no incision, no pain, and patients often immediately return to normal activities.

“Highly specialized treatments such as SRS require highly specialized tools. ZAP-X’s dedication to treating only cranial indications was critical in our selection process”, states Luc Delporte, Director of Purchasing and Access to Innovation at Unicancer. “While multi-purpose radiation delivery systems, commonly used to treat prostate and lung cancers, are readily available, the tailor-made design of ZAP-X for delivering world-class SRS will allow us to optimally protect healthy brain tissue and seek the best patient outcomes available.”

Using a distinctive gyroscopic design, the ZAP-X platform delivers hundreds of uniquely angled ionizing beams to precisely sculpt radiation to the unique contours of targeted tumors.

ZAP-X is also recognized for being the first and only dedicated intracranial SRS platform to no longer require hosting volatile radioactive isotopes in the clinical setting. Additionally, ZAP-X is acclaimed for being the first and only vault-free SRS delivery system, thus typically eliminating the need for providers to build costly shielded radiation treatment rooms.

About ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc.

ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures the ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery® platform. ZAP was founded in 2014 by Dr. John R. Adler. In addition to being CEO of ZAP, Dr. Adler is Emeritus Dorothy & TK Chan Professor of Neurosurgery and Radiation Oncology at Stanford University. Dr. Adler is also renown as the inventor of the CyberKnife® system and founder of Accuray, Inc. The ZAP-X platform incorporates a unique vault-free design that typically eliminates the need for costly shielded treatment rooms. ZAP-X also utilizes a modern linear accelerator to eliminate legacy use of Cobalt-60. Learn more at www.zapsurgical.com, or follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/zapsurgical/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/ZapSurgical).

About Unicancer

Unicancer is the only French hospital network 100% dedicated to the fight against cancer and the only national hospital federation dedicated to cancer. It brings together 19 French comprehensive cancer centres (Fcccs), private not-for-profit health facilities, as well as one affiliated centre, spread over 21 hospital sites in France. The Fcccs take care of nearly 530,000 patients per year (in short-stay, home-based hospitalization and outpatient procedures).

Unicancer is also the leading academic promoter of clinical trials in oncology, on a European scale, with 106 active clinical trials promoted, approximately 7,600 patients included and 63,000 patients registered in the ESME database. Recognized as a leader in research in France, the Unicancer network enjoys a worldwide reputation with the production of one third of French publications of international renown in oncology (source: bibliometric study/Thomson Reuters). In total, approximately 700 clinical trials (inclusion or follow-up) have been promoted in 2020 by the Unicancer network, more than 14% of Fcccs patients are included in clinical trials and more than half of the PHRCs devolved to Fcccs.

The Fcccs and Unicancer's R&D department are ISO 9001:2015 certified for their clinical research. Learn more at www.unicancer.fr/en