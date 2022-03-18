Osaka Gas Singapore to Undertake Joint Methanation Study in Singapore

OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. (Osaka Gas) today announced its wholly owned subsidiary, Osaka Gas Singapore Pte. Ltd. (OGS), has entered into an agreement with energy-related companies in Singapore including City Energy Pte. Ltd. (as Trustee of City Energy Trust) and City-OG Gas Energy Services Pte. Ltd. (City-OG) to conduct a feasibility study on a methanation project in Singapore.

Methanation is a chemical reaction that converts carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) and hydrogen to methane (synthetic methane), which is carbon neutral when converted from CO 2 and green hydrogen that is produced from electrolysis powered by renewable electricity. Synthetic methane can be distributed through existing gas infrastructure, combusted in existing gas appliances, and used to meet the market demand for high-temperature heat that cannot be generated by electricity.

The joint study will explore business models and conduct economic evaluation over an approximately 6 months period to produce synthetic methane from low carbon hydrogen and CO2 sourced from either overseas or in Singapore.

This study is in line with the Daigas Group Carbon Neutral Vision (CNV) announced in January 2021. Aiming to become carbon neutral by 2050 under CNV, Osaka Gas has also been developing other methanation projects such as the methanation technical development with INPEX in Nagaoka city, Niigata prefecture1, the innovative methanation (SOEC methanation) basic research to synthesize methane with a high energy conversion efficiency using renewable energy2 and the joint study with ATCO Australia Pty Ltd on methanation project in Australia3.

1. Joint Study Overview

Period Approximately 6 months (plan) Subject 1. Suitable locations and technologies for a methanation pilot plant 2. Transportation of CO 2 and hydrogen

2. Company Overview

Name Osaka Gas Singapore Pte. Ltd. (OGS) Location 182 Cecil Street #30-02 Frasers Tower Singapore 069547 Representative Hirabayashi Motoyuki Establishment 2013 Main business Providing Energy Solutions in Southeast Asia

Name City Energy Pte. Ltd. (as Trustee of City Energy Trust) Location 1 Harbourfront Avenue, #18-01, Keppel Bay Tower, Singapore 098632 Representative Perry Ong Establishment 1861 Main business Manufacturing and retailing town gas in Singapore