Intelligent Automation Leader LAIYE and ACW Distribution Join Forces to Accelerate Digital Transformation for Hong Kong Market

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LAIYE, the leading Intelligent Automation provider, today announced that it has signed a strategic partnership with ACW Distribution to power its distribution strategy and pave the way for digital transformation for organizations in Hong Kong.

This partnership between Laiye and ACW Distribution will fulfill the technology-led potential of both companies and accelerate their growth throughout Hong Kong, Macau and the Greater Bay Area of GCR. ACW Distribution (HK) Limited is a value-added distribution corporation for leading Enterprise Solutions in the Asia-Pacific region since 1986. Laiye already serves one out of five Fortune 500 companies, including Walmart, Wyeth, Johnson&Johnson, AstraZeneca and LVMH. Through this alliance, Laiye aims to drive exponential growth and create a vibrant ecosystem in Hong Kong.

Guanchun WANG, Chairman and CEO of Laiye commented, “We have strong confidence and commitment to Hong Kong since we landed here approximately one year ago. Hong Kong has traditionally been a bridge between mainland and international markets with many MNCs and international headquarters of large China-based companies. As more organizations are looking for ways to intelligently automate their business processes while fighting against the pandemic, we are excited to add ACW, with its 30-plus years of local experience, as our distribution partner. I look forward to bringing advanced intelligent automation solutions including robotic process automation (RPA), intelligent document processing (IDP) and conversational AI to help more customers develop digital workforce and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. ”

Andy Lau, CEO of ACW Group said, “After being hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more companies in Hong Kong realized the urgency of digital transformation, and became more willing to embrace new technologies, using AI & machine learning to replace repetitive and monotonous business processes that formerly handled by human. I believe the partnership of Laiye and ACW will not only provide more choices of RPA solutions for customers in different industries, help organizations operate at new levels of productivity, efficiency and drive new levels of success, but also deliver professional pre and after sales service and comprehensive solutions to our valued customers with ACW’s years of market experience and extensive resellers’ network.”

Laiye has also launched its pandemic-relief packages for customers seeking to optimize their business processes in Hong Kong with special offer on services and delivery.

Laiye has a global team across Asia Pacific, EMEA and Latin America with enterprise customers in the FSI, retail, healthcare, insurance, communications, electric power industries to build end-to-end automation solutions.

About Laiye

Laiye is a leading robotic process automation (RPA) and artificial intelligence (AI) provider with a global presence across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Latin America, and Asia Pacific. Laiye’s integrated suite of AI-powered RPA, intelligent document processing (IDP) platform, and Chatbot solutions help organizations in the insurance, communications, electric power, finance, retail, and healthcare industries operate at new levels of productivity and efficiency to drive new levels of success. Learn more: www.laiye.com/en