Nel ASA: Nel to supply an alkaline electrolyser system for Solar Foods

OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser AS, a subsidiary of Nel ASA (Nel, OSE:NEL), has received an order for an alkaline electrolyser system to provide green hydrogen for producing food from CO 2 and electricity.

The new Solar Foods production facility, called Factory 01, is under construction in Vantaa, Finland. The company estimates that the commercial Solein® production will begin in the first half of 2023 and Factory 01 will serve as Solar Foods' platform for scaling up production. Solein is produced using a bioprocess where microbes are fed with gases (carbon dioxide, hydrogen and oxygen) and small amounts of nutrients.

“This project shows again the growing opportunities for green hydrogen solution. We are very pleased to be working with Solar Foods”, said Henning Langås, Sales Director for Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser AS.

“We are excited to proceed in the construction of Factory 01 on schedule. Nel is supplying technology for a core process steps. We cannot wait to ramp-up the facility in 2023”, said Ville-Veikko Vaaranmaa, Project Director for Solar Foods.

The purchase orders have a value of approximately EUR 2 million, and delivery of the equipment is expected to be late-2022 / early-2023.

About Nel ASA | www.nelhydrogen.com

Nel is a global, dedicated hydrogen company, delivering optimal solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy. We serve industries, energy, and gas companies with leading hydrogen technology. Our roots date back to 1927, and since then, we have had a proud history of development and continuous improvement of hydrogen technologies. Today, our solutions cover the entire value chain: from hydrogen production technologies to hydrogen fueling stations, enabling industries to transition to green hydrogen, and providing fuel cell electric vehicles with the same fast fueling and long range as fossil-fueled vehicles - without the emissions.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This information was issued as inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, and was published by Wilhelm Flinder, Head of Investor Relations, at NEL ASA on the date and time provided.