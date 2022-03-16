Rad Spencer Scholarship Fund to Provide Annual Award for Search and Rescue, EMT and Water Rescue Training

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rad Spencer was a positive influence on countless lives, both in Wyoming and Georgia where he grew up. On February 13th, Spencer died in a skiing accident. His larger-than-life spirit remains and will continue to make an impact in the local community of Jackson Hole through the Rad Spencer Scholarship Fund established this week by the Community Foundation of Jackson Hole. The purpose of the Fund is to honor the life and legacy of Spencer who made a big impact on Jackson Hole and the surrounding area in his short 27 years. The Fund will provide an annual scholarship in Search and Rescue, EMT and Water Rescue training to the Jackson area nominee who best embodies the life and remarkable spirit of Rad Spencer.

“The Community Foundation of Jackson Hole is pleased to create this Fund honoring Rad Spencer’s life,” said Erin Lusins, the Foundation’s CFO. “We look forward to partnering with Rad’s family and friends to support our community and its members – while honoring an individual who made a lasting impression on so many who live in Jackson.”

The Fund’s creators have established a Scholarship Board made up of seven of Rad’s closest friends and contemporaries who have agreed to seek out, receive and review nominations on behalf of candidates each year for the Rad Spencer Scholarship. After interviews and discussion, an annual winner will be announced.

The Rad Spencer Scholarship Board consists of the following members:

Spain Short (Co-Chair)

George Ehlers (Co-Chair)

Ryan Watson

Harrison Woodward

Chapman Wilkinson

Margaret Donell

Richmond Watson

“It has been a really difficult month for us. We are glad to be part of an effort to create a lasting legacy for Rad,” commented Spain Short.

George Ehlers added, “It was very meaningful that fourteen of the close friends of Rad’s mother and father got together and volunteered to donate the first $100,000 in funds towards this effort. The Scholarship Board that has been assembled sincerely thanks them for their generosity and we are hopeful and confident that many more people who were close to Rad will see lasting value in the effort and contribute as well.”

If you would like to donate to the Fund, checks should be made out to the Rad Spencer Scholarship and mailed to the Community Foundation of Jackson Hole, P.O. Box 574, Jackson, WY, 83001.

The Fund is also now set up to receive credit card donations directly from donors. To make a credit card donation, donors can go to the website, https://www.cfjacksonhole.org/, and select the ”DONATE” button on the top right. Once at the shopping cart, simply search for “Rad Spencer,” and the Fund will appear. Follow the steps through to complete the donation, and once completed, the donor will receive a confirmation email which also serves as their tax receipt. All donations are tax-deductible, and donors will receive a tax receipt from the Foundation if they mail in a check. Grants from the Rad Spencer Scholarship Fund will be made to qualified nonprofits for their training of the scholarship winner each year and will not be used for any other purposes.