Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One Boeing 737-8 MAX to Icelandair

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”) announced the delivery of one new Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft on long-term lease to Icelandair. This Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, powered by CFM International’s LEAP-1B engines, is part of a multi-aircraft transaction between ACG and the airline.

“With this delivery, we are delighted to complete the purchase and leaseback of two Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft and the long-term financing through ACG’s Aircraft Financing Solutions program of one Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft with Icelandair,” said Robert Lewandowski, Managing Director of ACG. “We look forward to continuing our close and long-standing relationship with the Icelandair Group and working with them on their future financing needs,” added Roger Carley, Vice President of Marketing for ACG.

“Icelandair is delighted to team up with ACG, a long-lasting business partner, on this transaction. The renewal of our fleet with new eco-efficient airplanes like the Boeing 737 MAX is an important step towards reaching our ambitious goals of reducing the company’s carbon emissions by 50% by 2030,” said Bogi Nils Bogason, CEO of Icelandair.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group was founded in 1989 and is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with over 440 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of December 31, 2021, which are leased to approximately 90 airlines in approximately 45 countries. ACG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation.