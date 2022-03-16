Sony Corporation Joins C2PA as Steering Committee Member

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) has added Sony Corporation (“Sony”) as the latest steering committee member to help provide creators, consumers, and others with opt-in, flexible ways to understand the authenticity and provenance of various media types. The C2PA recently released the world’s first industry-standard specification for content provenance to promote widespread adoption of tools to identify the source and history of digital content. Sony’s membership marks a major addition to the coalition as one of the world’s leading providers of electronics products and solutions for consumer and professional markets.

Sony is joining as a member of the C2PA steering committee, which includes founding members Adobe, Arm, BBC, Intel, Microsoft, and Truepic, as well as Twitter. As the C2PA continues its work to address the prevalence of mis/disinformation and to scale transparency and trust in online content, Sony’s deep expertise in the hardware space will be invaluable in accelerating progress toward global adoption of the technical standard for digital provenance.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Sony to the C2PA as we pursue a robust, lasting and industry-wide standard to combat mis/disinformation online,” said Andrew Jenks, C2PA Chair. “The C2PA's new technical specification is the blueprint for digital content provenance, and we believe Sony’s deep expertise, expansive reach, and support will help us continue our efforts to effectively scale an end-to-end global standard across the content ecosystem.”

Recently, the C2PA announced an important milestone with the release of version 1.0 of its technical specification for digital provenance. The open standard empowers global content creators and editors to create tamper-evident media, by enabling them to opt-in and selectively disclose information about who created or changed digital content and how it was altered. It is designed to be adopted by any software, device, or online platform, as well as by regulatory bodies and government agencies to establish standard methods for digital provenance.

“Sony’s Purpose is to fill the world with emotion through the power of creativity and technology,” said Kenji Tanaka, Senior Vice President of Sony Corporation. "While mis/disinformation continues to challenge society’s trust in digital content, we are joining C2PA to confront the matter at large. We are excited to collaborate with the other steering committee members of C2PA to develop meaningful standards for creators, consumers, and others."

Moving forward, the C2PA remains focused on ensuring that its specification is used in ways that respect privacy and personal control of data with a critical eye toward potential abuse and misuse, and the C2PA will continue working with governments, platforms, publishers, and tool providers to accelerate progress for society at large.

About the C2PA

The Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) is an open, technical standards body addressing the prevalence of misleading information online through the development of technical standards for certifying the source and history (or provenance) of digital content. C2PA is a Joint Development Foundation project. For more information, visit c2pa.org.

About Sony Corporation

Sony Corporation is responsible for the Electronics Products & Solutions (EP&S) business in the Sony Group. With the vision of "continuing to deliver Kando and Anshin* to people and society across the world through the pursuit of technology and new challenges," Sony will create products and services in areas such as home entertainment & sound, imaging, and mobile communications. For more information, visit: http://www.sony.net/

* Both Japanese words, Kando means emotion and Anshin has various meanings such as peace of mind, reassurance, reliability and trust.