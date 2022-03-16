Performance Food Group Company Announces $50,000 Donation to World Central Kitchen

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Performance Food Group Company (PFG) (NYSE:PFGC) announced a $50,000 donation to World Central Kitchen (WCK) to help support the organization’s efforts to provide meals to Ukrainian refugees who have fled the country.

Founded by Chef José Andrés, WCK is a nonprofit that is first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises. They build resilient food systems with locally led solutions. PFG has provided support to WCK in the past to help the organization respond to communities dealing with natural disasters like hurricanes and tornados.

“Ever since the situation in Ukraine began, many of us wondered what we can do to help and how can we make the most impact,” said George Holm, PFG’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer. “When we learned WCK was on the ground in eastern Europe providing hot meals to Ukrainians impacted by the current crisis, we were proud to join the international community and support those in need through the inspirational efforts of WCK.”

“World Central Kitchen is grateful for PFG’s support and belief in our mission. They share our belief that a plate of food is more than just nourishment, it’s hope and a sign that someone cares,” said Jason Collis, WCK’s Vice President of Relief. “Their support will allow us to continue to provide fresh and comforting meals to Ukrainians fleeing their homes as well as those staying in the country.”

Fighting food insecurity and working to strengthen communities have long been a part of PFG’s corporate social responsibility focus. More details can be found in the full report, which is posted on the company’s website under the Corporate Responsibility section at pfgc.com/Corporate-Responsibility.

About Performance Food Group Company

Performance Food Group is an industry leader and one of the largest food and foodservice distribution companies in North America with more than 150 locations in the U.S. and parts of Canada. Founded and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, PFG, and our family of companies, market and deliver quality food and related products to 300,000+ locations including independent and chain restaurants; businesses, schools and healthcare facilities; vending and office coffee service distributors; and big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. PFG’s success as a Fortune 200 company is achieved through our more than 30,000 dedicated associates committed to building strong relationships with the valued customers, suppliers and communities we serve. To learn more about PFG, visit pfgc.com.