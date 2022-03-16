Gateway Celebrates 2021 Donation of $171,670 to Folds of Honor

TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gateway Mortgage, a division of Gateway First Bank, has been a proud supporter of Folds of Honor since 2017. For every mortgage loan closed through the more than 170 mortgage centers across the country, Gateway donates $5. Gateway is donating $171,670 for 2021 – bringing the overall total amount donated to $614,700 since the partnership began almost five years ago.

“We believe in giving back to our communities and are honored to support the U.S. military families who have made great sacrifices for our nation,” said Scott Gesell, CEO of Gateway. The educational scholarships awarded to the spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members are one way we can give back to those who have given so much for us.”

“I am so proud of our team members who have chosen to make matching contributions – we don’t just believe in giving back to our communities, we live it,” said Steven Plaisance, Gateway President of Mortgage Banking. “Donating to Folds of Honor is not just a corporate donation, but something that each of our producers lives and breathes every day while helping customers into their dream homes.”

The Gateway team achieved record-breaking volume years in 2019, 2020, and now 2021, enabling the company to increase the level of donations back into the community.

About Gateway

Gateway First Bank is a leading financial institution that provides banking and mortgage services for consumers and commercial customers. Headquartered in Jenks, Oklahoma, Gateway is a $1.9 billion asset sized bank with a significant mortgage operation. Gateway is one of the largest banking operations in Oklahoma and mortgage operations in the United States with eight bank branches in Oklahoma, over 170 mortgage centers in 43 states, and over 1,600 employees.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization, rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and platinum on GuideStar, that provides educational scholarships to the families of military men and women who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty in the United States armed forces. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship, please visit foldsofhonor.org.