e.l.f. Cosmetics Reveals Winning Makeup Artists For #elfitup TikTok Challenge

Emerging artists were invited to upload videos showing off their most inspiring makeup looks using the hashtag #elfitup with the brand’s new original song created for the challenge. With entries pouring in, three insanely talented makeup artists and one skincare expert were chosen.

Bringing their creativity and boundless passion for beauty, the #elfitup makeup artists and skincare winners are Morgan Tanner, Caleb Harris, Aditi Harish and Markphong Tram. The e.l.f. team and makeup artist Morgan Tanner joined forces at the Malibu house in Malibu, California, where the seven members of The Future X are all living together for a full brand immersion. e.l.f.’s Global Makeup Artist Anna Bynum explained how the goal was to create looks that “reflect each member of The Future X’s personality, envelop their individuality and play up their optimism.”

“What we are building together with The Future X, Simon Fuller and the TikTok team is limitless,” Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty exclaimed. “We are opening hearts, opening minds and opening doors for the next generation of creators. This collaboration represents the magic we can make at the intersection of beauty, music and entertainment.”

“Everyone loves music, it connects us all. The Future X embodies this spirit. The group were all discovered on TikTok just as e.l.f is discovering the next generation of makeup artists after their incredible hashtag challenge numbers,” added Simon Fuller. “Extraordinary young talent given the opportunity to succeed is a powerful idea. Together with e.l.f we are celebrating music, dance and the beauty industry by breaking down the barriers and putting creativity in the hands of the individual.”

Inside the Malibu House, e.l.f. has created an ‘e.l.f.ing amazing’ room, where The Future X collective get inspired to ‘e.l.f. it up’ daily as well as prep for content, appearances, video and photo shoots. Customized by Multimedia Installation Artist and Experiential Expert Veronica Gessa, aka Mokibaby, the room contains a mind-blowing array of e.l.f. makeup and skincare products in a vibrant yet cozy art filled space that’s popping with texture, light and color – it’s a place to encourage self-expression and feel your best (s)e.l.f.

THE LOOKS

The looks created for The Future X, by the #elfitup makeup artist Morgan, are nothing short of pure inspiration. To capture the energy of performing on stage, looks were inspired by bright neon colors, bold streaks of reds and pink and an abundance of metallics and glitter, all while staying authentic to each member of The Future X’s persona. The latest beauty trends like loud eyeliners, full brows, pops of color on the eyes, and monochromatic looks were also incorporated. To recreate The Future X looks, go to elfcosmetics.com and explore e.l.f.’s top OG products such as: award winning Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow, Liquid Metallic Eyeshadow, 18 Hit Wonders Eyeshadow Palette, Face and Body Gems, H20 Proof Eyeliner Pen, Big Mood Mascara, SRSLY Satin Lipstick and Liquid Matte Lipstick.

Coming up for the other #elfitup winners – Aditi, Caleb and Markphong – will each join The Future X and work with the group and e.l.f. to elevate key creative projects with their unique makeup and skincare talents. They will be involved in creating looks for specific events such as: performances, music videos and photoshoots, showcasing the talent of the TikTok platform in the real world of a pop group.

THE FUTURE X

The collective’s seven members include singers Angie Green, Luke Brown, and Maci Wood plus dancers Jayna Hughes, Sasha Marie, Tray Taylor and Drew Venegas, who now live and work together in their Malibu compound. After spending the past couple of months in the recording studio and preparing for their first live performances, The Future X has just gone on tour. Hear a teaser for their forthcoming debut single in this video here.

The Future X will be live today on e.l.f.’s Twitch channel @elfYou. Tune in to experience how The Future X gets ready for a concert using e.l.f. products to perfect their stage looks. The stream will air from 9:30am-10:30am PST.

Fans can enjoy watching every stage of the group's creative and personal journey, by visiting The Future X hub on TikTok here and following @thefuturexofficial. On March 19, fans can watch The Future X perform “This Kind of Love” live in Brazil” on e.l.f.’s TikTok channel @elfyeah.

MORE ABOUT THE #ELFITUP WINNERS

Morgan Tanner: Originally from England, Morgan grew up in Dubai and recently moved to San Diego. “I watched my mum doing her makeup when I was young and always played with her products,” she says. “I’m committed to keeping my work fun, creative and honest, and to establishing genuine connections with my followers.”

Caleb Harris: Hailing from Philadelphia, has been perfecting his craft for the past four years and calls his win a dream come true. “I cannot believe this is happening,” he says, “and I’m so honored to be a part of this team!”

Aditi Harish: A self-taught makeup enthusiast from San Francisco says she’s always thinking about the next video to post on TikTok. “I've been into social media for as long as I can remember,” she says, “from making music videos on YouTube to building a portrait photography business via Instagram to now creating my own channels to post the content I love!”

Markphong Tram: The skincare winner is based in New York City and has worked on a wide variety of photo and video shoots for clients and celebrities. “I believe that simplicity and elegance are the defining factors of true beauty,” he says. “I love exploring new techniques and playing with all kinds of textures and colors.”

