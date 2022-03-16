Sinclair Broadcast Group Partners with Global Red Cross to Raise Funds for Ukraine

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sinclair Broadcast Group today announced the company has launched Sinclair Cares: Ukraine Relief, a fundraising partnership with Global Red Cross to help with their humanitarian relief efforts on the ground in Ukraine and neighboring countries. According to the UN Human Rights Council, more than three million people have fled Ukraine and an estimated 18 million — a third of the country’s population —need humanitarian assistance.

Beginning today, www.SinclairCares.com will be fundraising on behalf of the Global Red Cross to support the delivery of emergency aid, such as providing food, fuel, medical supplies and first aid training support to those in Ukraine and others seeking safety in neighboring countries.

Sinclair will provide a corporate match of up to $50,000 for the first $50,000 raised through www.SinclairCares.com.

“Our viewers and employees embody a spirit of compassion, caring and giving, and we are proud to partner with the American Red Cross and the global Red Cross network to assist in the humanitarian relief efforts to provide emergency aid, food and medical supplies in Ukraine,” said Rob Weisbord, Chief Operations Officer and President of Broadcast.

To learn more about “Sinclair Cares: Ukraine Relief” and to assist with the humanitarian relief effort, please visit www.SinclairCares.com.

About Sinclair Cares

Sinclair Cares utilizes the strength of Sinclair Broadcast Group’s properties to uplift organizations and inspire audiences and employees to make a positive impact in their communities. A company-wide initiative, Sinclair Cares mobilizes Sinclair Broadcast Group’s assets to support various community and charitable endeavors through financial assistance, volunteerism and raising awareness of important topics through Sinclair’s media platforms. Recent partnerships include the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), The American Red Cross and The Salvation Army.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets, owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsON and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

About the American Red Cross/ International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.