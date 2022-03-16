HdL Companies and Envisio Partnership Streamlines ARPA Reporting

The public dashboard is interactive and can provide project updates, status, and financial information in addition to downloadable Performance Reports. (Graphic: Business Wire)

BREA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HdL Companies (HdL), a leader of auditing, economic development and revenue management solutions for public agencies, and Envisio, a leading provider of strategic planning and performance management solutions for local government and school districts, announced a partnership to provide efficient and transparent reporting for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

HdL and Envisio will leverage their substantial combined public sector experience and the Envisio software platform to satisfy all reporting required by the U.S. Treasury’s SLFRF Compliance and Reporting Responsibilities. HdL’s ECONSolutions Team is assisting clients with ARPA eligibility, planning, compliance, and fund management. By unifying all spending and performance data in one place, generating reports for both the Treasury and the public is easy and efficient.

“Collaboration is key if we truly want to do our part in supporting local government. The platform Envisio provides is a must-have to communicate how ARPA dollars are being spent,” said Andrew Nickerson, President/CEO of HdL. “The aftermath of the pandemic has put public agencies under extreme pressure to rebuild their economies, while still managing and delivering day-to-day constituent services to their communities. This partnership is the solution agencies need.”

The Envisio platform utilizes a three-tiered approach to managing the planning, implementation, and tracking of ARPA spending. Overarching strategic goals or specific programs can be cascaded down to departmental actions for greater visibility and more effective management. Key performance measures can be created and tracked at any level, including key obligation and expenditure information.

“ARPA funding is providing tremendous relief and assistance to communities around the country but navigating and complying with reporting requirements has put a strain on public sector employees,” said Mike Bell, CEO of Envisio. “We are proud to be supporting local governments in making ARPA reporting easier as they carry out the projects that will bring significant and lasting benefits to their communities. We are also excited to be helping these organizations build greater trust and transparency with their residents–a core principle of ARPA and our mission as a company.”

Together, the partners will help local government agencies simplify the complex reporting process and enable the public to understand exactly how ARPA dollars are being spent.

About HdL

HdL Companies is dedicated to supporting local governments with revenue enhancement, technology and consulting services that enable agencies to better serve their constituents. Founded in 1983, HdL’s comprehensive approach to revenue management is trusted by over 500 local governments and has successfully recovered over $3 billion in revenue for client agencies.

For more information about HdL’s ARPA services, visit hdlcompanies.com or contact solutions@hdlcompanies.com.

About Envisio

Envisio is the most widely used strategic planning and performance management solution in local government. Leaders from more than 100 cities, counties and towns use Envisio to execute plans, measure and report on performance, make evidence-based decisions, and build trust and transparency with their elected officials and communities.

For more information, please visit www.envisio.com.