Own Your Style With Macy’s Spring Fashion

Macy’s is ready to help shoppers own their style with the advice, the inspiration and the best brands across apparel, beauty, home and accessories. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spring has sprung and Macy’s is ready to help shoppers own their style with the advice, the inspiration and the best brands across apparel, beauty, home and accessories. For extra inspiration and expert tips, check out the new Own Your Style hub, a digital destination of all the most trend-forward looks curated by experts from Macy’s Fashion Office. With so many ways to shop, from Macy’s app or macys.com to visiting your local Macy’s or enjoying contact-free curbside pick-up, your spring style refresh will be seamless.

“This season our goal is to inspire shoppers to celebrate their personal style and help them achieve a look that exudes a joyful confidence with our curated assortment of the best brands and latest trends,” said Durand Guion, vice president, Macy’s Fashion Office. “We’re excited for the refresh that spring fashion brings including a return to preppy nostalgia, pretty pastels, new neutrals and a pop of yellow.”

Pass the Style

Macy’s “Pass the Style” film celebrates individuality and personal style, bringing Macy’s role in the style journey to life. In the spot, shoppers try on outfits and accessories that embody their own respective styles. Each wardrobe change, accompanied with playful choreography and type, acts as a transition from one shopper to the next. Each finished look is moment of celebration, highlighting the confidence and joy when someone truly owns their personal style, enabled by Macy’s brands, value, and inspiration. Produced by Macy’s in collaboration with BBDO, the campaign rolls out across television, print and digital.

Macy’s will inspire customers to own their style on digital with featured storytelling that engages them throughout their shopping journey. Developed in partnership with Spark Foundry, shoppers will enjoy editorial style videos that captures ways to put together key pieces for spring, expert tips from Macy’s Style Crew, product focused stories on the latest trends and fun style experiences on social platforms including TikTok.

Spring 2022 Trends

This spring, prepare yourself to go outside and dress to impress with a selection of the newest and swoon-worthy items in fashion, beauty and home. Here are some of our best-loved trends:

Do Prep Your Way

Spring brings nostalgia to life through iconic ‘90’s prep pieces. Blazers, rugby stripes and collars stand front and center in an array of energetic colors for women and men. Structured clothing with a soft outer layer takes form in sweater vests, varsity jackets and cardigans. Statement sneakers, loafers and boat shoes, charms and chains, and small shoulder bags accessorize the trend. Beauty is showcased through a clean face, defined and filled brows and a strong, rich red lip.

Perfect Pastels

Femininity and a pastel palette is taking over spring. Juxtaposition of traditionally darker pieces, such as suiting and denim are seeing a refresh with pastel tones and patterns. Soft voluminous cloud-like shoes and bags are the must-have accessories while Bridgerton-inspired fashion such as nap dresses, tweed, embellishments and brocade make a statement sure to catch the eye. And speaking of the eye, artistic and pastel lids with soap brows and fluffy lashes are replacing dark palettes. Pastel French tips and nail art are the season’s most eye-catching way to finish an outfit.

The New Neutral

This men’s trend brings a large focus on soft neutrals and shades of taupe and tan. Neutral tailoring brings a cool mood to any suit, while a relaxed khaki pant with a geometric print shirt in similar tones emit an easy and carefree vibe just in time for Spring. Suede shoes bring softer material and tones to complete the look.

Hello Sunshine

Yellow is the color of the season. Taken from inspiration of the Amalfi Coast and Sorrento Lemons, fresh and bright tones of yellow are seen everywhere from home, to apparel, to beauty. Lemon and citrus print is strongly represented in bedding, towels, pillows, serveware and more. Juxtaposition of Mediterranean blues and bright sand whites complement a color scheme in any home for spring. Rattan and wicker accents, figural dishes and unstained wood bring the theme to life through design and entertaining. Beauty finds the fun in the color, with graphic yellow eye liner and smiley face nail art.

Women’s History Month

In honor of Women’s History Month, from March 1 through March 31, Macy’s customers can directly impact and empower a new generation of women leaders through a charitable round-up campaign to support Girls Inc., an organization that provides mentorship to young women nationwide. Customers can donate online at macys.com or round-up their in-store purchase amount and donate the extra change, up to $0.99.

Macy’s is also honoring Women’s History Month with a special showcase of women-owned brands, such as Oma the Label, Coco Michele, Naked Wardrobe and Sunday Riley, featuring the best fashion, home, beauty, accessories and more. Learn more about these brands and shop the collection macys.com/purpose.

Nicole Williams English X bar III

Introducing the Nicole Williams English x bar III collection, exclusively for Macy’s. The designer and model’s collection features 19 styles and includes modern spring pieces in sleek silhouettes creating the ultimate seasonal capsule wardrobe. From an oversized blazer to halter top dresses, this on-trend assortment features classic styles that can be seamlessly mixed and matched for all her spring occasions. Offering sizes XXS to XXL with select pieces available in plus sizing, the assortment ranges from $49.50 to $99.50 is available now on macys.com and in select Macy’s locations.

Drew & Jonathan Home

Let Drew & Jonathan Scott help you prepare to entertain with their new line ‘Drew & Jonathan Home’. With an assortment of elevated and sleek top of table fun, popular games double as standout décor in lucite, marble and black, any night in is sure to be a hit. Draw attention with chic barware and serveware, including coasters, platters and cheeseboards, made from rich wood textures, available exclusively at Macy’s, online and in select stores.

Converse X Clement Twins

This spring, Converse is collaborating with young fashion stars Ava and Leah Clements on a limited-edition kid’s collection, Converse X Clements Twins, available exclusively at Macy’s. Known for their effortless SoCal style, the versatile collection celebrates the twins’ unique personal style and provides a modern take on kids’ clothing. Featuring an exciting assortment of new spring must-haves including graphic tees, trendy jogger sets and colorful sporty dresses, the collection is perfect for the playground, school, or fashionable fun anywhere.

Nina Parker

Continuing this Spring, the Nina Parker collection exclusively for Macy’s will feature trend-forward, plus-only styles for the ultimate seasonal refresh. With styles including bold prints, statement pieces and effortless basics, customers can enjoy pieces perfect for mixing and matching. The Nina Parker collection is available online and in store in sizes 0X to 4X and starts at $49.00.

Royalty by Maluma

Colombian powerhouse Maluma is launching his first fashion collection for men and women exclusively with Macy’s. Royalty by Maluma features must-have statement sets, and the collection embraces inclusivity and a fluid design concept that allows shoppers to mix-and-match between the women’s and men’s collections; and step into Maluma’s self-expressing world. With exceptional fabrics and unique textures, Royalty by Maluma features this season’s on-trend styles including colorful cut-out dresses, bold pops of colors, paisley prints, classic knits and more. Maluma’s personal touches appear throughout the collection including his signature crown finishing and patterns inspired by his hometown of Medellin, Colombia. Available in sizes XS to XXL with prices ranging from $39.50-$179.00, shop Royalty by Maluma on March 24 on macys.com and at select Macy’s locations nationwide.

Jeannie Mai x INC

Starting April 4, customers can shop the third drop of the Jeannie Mai x I.N.C. International Concepts collection. This versatile collection features utility style jackets, robes and bottoms in bright colors to bring in the start of a new season. With pieces starting at $49.50, the Jeannie Mai x I.N.C. collection has the perfect spring staples for the girl ready to make a statement.

Style Not Size

Social media influencers and viral fashion creators Denise Mercedes and Maria Castellanos are dropping their second limited-edition exclusive capsule collection with Jenni, Macy’s private brand, called Style Not Size. The loungewear collection features matching sets featuring tanks tees and cutoff tops to pair with joggers, leggings and shorts in pastel hues and neutrals. The collection is available in sizes XS to XXL and plus sizes 1X to 3X with styles ranging from $34.50 to $49.50. Shop the collection on April 7 on macys.com and in select Macy’s locations nationwide.

The Park

For the newest trends and brands in menswear, head to “The Park,” an in-store and digital immersive shopping experience showcasing cutting edge men’s fashion from head to toe across apparel, accessories, shoes, and more. Discover new brands and shop select styles at macys.com/thepark.

Macy’s, the largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) serves as the style source for generations of customers. With one of the nation’s largest e-commerce platforms powered by macys.com and mobile app, paired with a nationwide network of stores, Macy’s delivers the most convenient and seamless shopping experience, offering great values in apparel, home, beauty, accessories and more. Macy’s gives customers even more ways to shop and own their style through an off-price assortment at Macy’s Backstage and at our highly curated and smaller store format, Market by Macy’s. Each year, Macy’s provides millions with unforgettable experiences through Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® and helps our customers celebrate special moments, big and small. We’re guided by our purpose – to create a brighter future with bold representation that empowers more voice, choice and ownership for our colleagues, customers, and communities.