Helix Energy Solutions Announces Contract Extension for Decommissioning Project in Brazil

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced today that Trident Energy do Brasil Ltda. (Trident Energy) has exercised their option to extend the field decommissioning contract previously awarded by an additional 12 months. The project, located offshore Brazil in the Pampo and Enchova Clusters in the Campos Basin, is expected to commence in late 2022 for a period of two years with multiple options to extend.

Helix will provide a riser-based well intervention vessel either the Siem Helix 1 or Siem Helix 2, a 10k Intervention Riser System, project management and engineering services and, in conjunction with Helix’s Subsea Services Alliance partner Schlumberger, fully integrated plug and abandonment well services.

Scotty Sparks, Helix’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, “We are pleased that Trident Energy has extended this major field decommissioning contract. This is another indication of an improving market for our global well intervention services and aligns well with our recent charter extensions of the Siem Helix 1 and Siem Helix 2.” The Siem Helix 1 charter was extended into the first quarter 2025 and the Siem Helix 2 charter was extended into the first quarter 2027.

Trident Energy owns and operates four platforms in the Campos Basin, and its Brazil operations are part of a global organization backed by Warburg Pincus with a stated focus on operating and redeveloping mid-life oil and gas assets.

About Helix

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

