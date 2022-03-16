Indeed Named Founding and Official Hiring Partner for Highly-Anticipated Moody Center in Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Indeed, the world’s number one job site, has today announced its partnership as a Founding Partner of Austin’s premier multi-purpose venue, Moody Center. Indeed will act as the Moody Center’s official hiring partner, helping to hire more than 650 local job seekers through a combination of local hiring events and the power of Indeed’s Virtual Hiring Platform.

Moody Center hiring events began with an in-person job fair at Erwin Center on February 10, 2022. Since the initial launch, Indeed has already helped Moody Center hire more than 200 people through one in-person kick-off hiring event, followed by weekly virtual hiring events that will continue through early April 2022. Job seekers can visit moodycenteratx.com/part-time-jobs to view open roles with the Moody Center and RSVP to the next virtual hiring event that will be held on the Indeed Virtual Hiring Platform.

“Austin has been Indeed’s home base since the very start, and we are proud to expand our investment here,” said Indeed CEO Chris Hyams. “As a founding partner and hiring partner for Moody Center, we're helping hundreds of local job seekers find meaningful work locally, as the venue brings new entertainment options and sustained economic development to Austin.”

As a Founding Partner of Moody Center, Indeed is granted significant naming opportunities within the arena, inclusive of the brand new “Indeed Club,” which will offer a private bar and elevated culinary experience for roughly 1,000 Concert Members. The Indeed Club will feature original mural artwork from San Antonio/Austin-based artist Alannah Tiller.

“When you talk about alignment, I’m not sure there could be a better example than this partnership. Indeed is a world-class leader in finding good people which is the most important aspect of building any organization,” said Dan Shell, president of Oak View Group College. “We are extremely grateful and excited to have Indeed and its incredible team onboard with us from day one of the opening of the arena.”

Moody Center is located on the University of Texas campus and is scheduled to host performances by John Mayer, Bon Jovi, Justin Bieber, as well as George Strait, Willie Nelson & Family and Randy Rogers Band during the inaugural grand opening week. Moody Center will also be home to The University of Texas Women’s and Men’s basketball programs. During the first 12 months of operation, Moody Center is expected to host over 150 events and have over 1 million patrons in attendance.

ABOUT INDEED More people find jobs on Indeed than anywhere else. Indeed is the #1 job site in the world (comScore, March 2020) and allows job seekers to search millions of jobs in more than 60 countries and 28 languages. Over 3M employers use Indeed to find and hire new employees, making Indeed the largest job site in the US, Canada, and the world. More than 250 million people each month search for jobs, post resumes, and research companies on Indeed, and Indeed delivers 2.5X more hires than other branded job sites combined (BreezyHR, 2019). For more information, visit indeed.com.

ABOUT MOODY CENTER Moody Center will provide the nation’s 11th largest city with a premier venue to host the biggest artists and acts on the planet. Designed specifically for concerts, the new arena will replace the 43-year-old Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center at The University of Texas and will be the home to The University of Texas Women’s and Men’s basketball team, family shows, and other sporting and community events. Moody Center is the first of its kind in the industry with an unrivaled partnership between Oak View Group, Live Nation/C3 Presents, The University of Texas at Austin and Minister of Culture, Matthew McConaughey. Moody Center is set to open in April of 2022.

ABOUT OAK VIEW GROUP Oak View Group (OVG) is a global sports and entertainment company founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015. OVG is focused on being a positive disruption to business as usual in the sports, live entertainment and hospitality industries and currently has eight divisions across four global offices (Los Angeles, New York, London, and Philadelphia). OVG oversees the operations of Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center and UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY as well as arena development projects for Moody Center in Austin, TX; Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, CA; Co-op Live in Manchester, UK; and projects for Arena São Paulo in São Paulo, BZ; Baltimore Arena in Baltimore, MD; FirstOntario Centre Arena in Hamilton, ON; and a New Arena in Cardiff, Wales. More information at OakViewGroup.com, and follow OVG on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.