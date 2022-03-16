Damon Motors Sponsors NTT IndyCar Series Rookie Devlin DeFrancesco for 2022 Racing Season

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Damon Motors today announced its sponsorship of rookie IndyCar driver Devlin DeFrancesco for the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series season. The 21-year old driver is piloting the No. 29 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport machine and made his IndyCar debut February 25-27 in the first race of the 2022 season at Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Florida.

“Devlin shares the bold and unstoppable fighting spirit we have infused into our motorcycles and it’s an honor to back him as he represents a new generation of high-performance race car drivers,” said Jay Giraud, co-founder & CEO, Damon Motors. “We’re proud to have our name on the No. 29 car alongside other innovative green-tech leaders, and support Devlin as he makes his mark on the INDYCAR circuit and the world.”

"Electric Vehicles are on an upward trend as people seek alternatives to fossil fuels. Damon provides those with a preference for 2-wheels with the opportunity to switch to EVs,” said George Steinbrenner IV, co-owner, Steinbrenner Racing. “We’re excited to partner with Damon and continue the growth of our green energy partner ecosystem.”

Like Damon Motors, DeFrancesco was born fast. He has been competing since birth. Born 15 weeks premature in Canada, he was at one point not expected to survive. DeFrancesco persevered and had his first karting race at six years of age. He proceeded to have a successful karting career in Europe before returning to North America and taking part in the Road to Indy program. DeFrancesco placed second in the 2020 INDY PRO 2000 Championship and was named 2020 “Rookie of the Year.”

As part of the four-car squad prepared by Andretti Autosport, DeFrancesco draws on the massive experience of his team and teammates as he kicks off his rookie season in INDYCAR. Ex-Formula 1 racers Romain Grosjean and Alexander Rossi are part of the Andretti squad along with DeFrancesco’s friend, long-time karting rival, and INDYCAR star Colton Herta.

About Damon Motors

Damon Motors is a global technology leader disrupting urban mobility. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Damon believes the future of motorcycling is smarter, safer, more exhilarating, and personal when there’s a fusion of human and machine. Its mission is to protect riders with technology that adapts to humans instead of the other way around. Starting with the HyperSport, Damon has reimagined the relationship between bike and rider—erasing the divide to make them one. Anchored by its proprietary electric powertrain, HyperDrive™, the company has stunned the motorcycling world by unleashing earth-scorching speed, ferocious design, and epic new technologies like CoPilot™ and Shift™. Damon continues to push limits to create global impact and shift the perception of mobility and safety.

For more information on how Damon technology is defining the new industry standard, please visit damon.com.