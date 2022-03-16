AE Studios Introduces ELEVATED Presented by Progressive Insurance® to Help Up-and-Coming Streamers Get Discovered

Streamed live from HyperX Arena Las Vegas starting March 16, AE Studios’ ELEVATED Presented by Progressive Insurance will give up-and-coming streamers the lift they need to be discovered. (Photo: Business Wire)

AE Studios’ ELEVATED Presented by Progressive Insurance debuts March 16, 2022 in search of talented streamers who have yet to be discovered. (Graphic: Business Wire)

AE Studios’ ELEVATED Presented by Progressive Insurance debuts March 16, 2022 in search of talented streamers who have yet to be discovered. (Graphic: Business Wire)

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AE Studios, the content development, storytelling and production services arm of Allied Esports, a global esports entertainment company and a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE), has announced the debut of ELEVATED Presented by Progressive Insurance, an all-new original content series designed to help up-and-coming Twitch streamers break through the clutter, get discovered and grow their audiences.

Premiering tonight at 5 p.m. PT on the Twitch channel HitPointOne, each three-hour episode will shine a spotlight on six featured streamers, giving the audience a chance to watch their streams, hear their stories and ultimately decide who deserves to be ELEVATED. Additional episodes of the four-part series, which will include integrated segments from sponsors Progressive, Tyson Foods and HyperX, will follow on March 17, 23 and 24.

Produced and live streamed from a newly designed streamer set at HyperX Arena Las Vegas, ELEVATED will be hosted by sisters Alexandra and Andrea Botez, the popular variety and chess content creators and Twitch streamers with more than 2 million total followers and subscribers.

“Creating and streaming unique, personal content that attracts a growing audience has never been more popular and competitive, and we believe ELEVATED can assist talented and undiscovered creators in a massive way,” said Jud Hannigan, CEO of Allied Esports. “We created AE Studios to tell the stories in and around the lifestyle of gaming, and we’re thrilled that companies like Progressive, Tyson Foods and HyperX share a similar vision for content that extends beyond competitive gameplay.”

Every episode of ELEVATED will take the audience inside the streams of the featured participants through one-on-one conversations with the hosts, mentoring from established guest content creators, and viewer and chat interaction. Each streamer will also get time to shine, doing what they do best, with a personal takeover of the stream.

All participating streamers will receive sub drops to their channel to help them drive further engagement beyond their appearance on the show. The top streamer on the ELEVATED Leaderboard, which will track the number of new followers each streamer gains throughout each episode, will receive not only the Ultimate Sub Drop – hundreds of gifted subscriptions to hand out to his or her community – but also a seat at the 2022 Esports Awards courtesy of Tyson Foods, a HyperX Streamer Kit and $1,000 cash.

In preparation for the launch of ELEVATED, AE Studios’ researchers monitored hundreds of streamers, looking for the grinders who showed not only talent, fundamentals and consistency, but the drive to become the next star – with just a little lift from exposure to a new and influential audience.

For more information about ELEVATED and to submit the names of streamers for consideration for additional seasons of the show, follow @HitPointOne on Twitter.

About Allied Esports

Named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company, Allied Esports International, Inc. is at the forefront of esports entertainment with global properties, live events and production services that elevate creators, competition and content.

Allied Esports owns and operates HyperX Arena Las Vegas, the world’s most recognized esports facility and the company’s global flagship venue, as well as the Allied Esports Trucks, the first 18-wheel mobile gaming arenas. Members of the Allied Esports Property Network, the world’s first esports venue affiliate program, span North America, Europe, China and Australia, including the internationally celebrated Fortress Melbourne.

Allied Esports produces competitive community and professional esports and gaming events, including popular proprietary tournament brands Frags, Knockdown, Saturday Night Speedway and the Legend Series; original co-branded programs like the Simon Cup; and custom tournaments such as Trovo Titans.

AE Studios, Allied Esports’ original content development and production services division, is a leader in storytelling beyond competition through live streamed productions across a variety of industries. With studios in Las Vegas and Hamburg, Germany, AE Studios has created and executed original and white label productions for top brands in sports, entertainment, tech, pop culture and gaming.

For more information about Allied Esports, visit AlliedEsports.gg and follow @AlliedEsports. Allied Esports International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: AESE) is a global esports entertainment venture dedicated to providing transformative live experiences, multiplatform content and interactive services to audiences worldwide. For more information, visit alliedesports.gg.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of us, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: our ability to execute on our business plan; our ability to retain key personnel; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for our products and services; adequacy of our funds for future operations; our future expenses, revenue and profitability; our ability to develop new products; our dependence on key suppliers, manufacturers and strategic partners; and industry trends and the competitive environment in which we operate. These and other risk factors are discussed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.