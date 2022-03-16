Ori Industries and Gamestream to Take Advantage of the Latest Edge and Cloud Technologies for Scalable Cloud Gaming

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ori Industries announced today a strategic relationship with Gamestream to deliver highly scalable cloud gaming solutions for video game publishers, telecom operators and the hospitality industry. Thanks to the Ori Global Edge Platform and the Gamestream cloud gaming platform, users achieve an exceptional gaming experience via highly available, low-latency infrastructure across multiple edge and cloud locations.

“We are pleased to join forces with Ori Industries in an effort to solve together challenges that our customers have in the gaming industry by taking advantage of the latest cloud-native edge technologies,” said Lionel Adam, vice president of sales and business development at Gamestream. “Our advanced B2B cloud gaming platform combined with the Ori Global Edge Platform will allow players to connect seamlessly around the world, from their home or larger venues and experience console-quality cloud gaming no matter where they are.”

“To truly leverage the edge computing opportunity of increasingly distributed gaming, we need to provide an integrated, platform-based approach,” added Melissa Doré, vice president of partnerships and alliances at Ori Industries. “This ensures that our customers’ needs are supported by our evolving ecosystem of partner solutions that are scalable across enterprise environments. With Gamestream, we are delivering an optimised cloud gaming experience for our joint customers.”

About Ori Industries

Ori Industries is laying the foundation for the global rollout of edge computing services. The company’s edge platform simplifies workload provisioning across public, telco, hybrid, and multi-cloud infrastructures to support countless enterprise and consumer use cases. Ori Industries is based in London with a global workforce. For more information, please visit https://ori.co.

About Gamestream

Gamestream is the world leader in cloud gaming solutions for B2B industries. The company’s state-of-the-art proprietary technology delivers unrivaled gaming experiences across all platforms, making Gamestream the global partner of choice for telecoms, game publishers, hospitality, and healthcare sectors. Available as a white label in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, Gamestream has acquired the rights to more than 300 titles from global publishing partners such as Disney, Focus Entertainment, Konami and Codemasters. For more information, please visit www.gamestream.biz.