Equideum Health to Launch Decentralized Equideum Exchange™ in Partnership with Nokia to Empower Individuals to Monetize Their Personal Data

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Equideum Health (formerly ConsenSys Health), a ConsenSys partner and Mesh portfolio company creating Web3 person-centered healthcare and research networks, announced the Equideum Exchange to support Health 3.0 use cases including empowering individuals to own, share and monetize their personal health and health-relevant data.

Through a new partnership with Nokia, the Equideum Exchange leverages the Nokia Data Marketplace (NDM) offering. Introduced in 2021, Equideum Health’s unique implementation of the NDM will run within a public-permissioned Ethereum blockchain architecture, which supports self-sovereign data and identity functionality in line with decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems.

The Equideum Exchange will also tap into technology stacks built by existing partners ConsenSys, Intel and Microsoft. It will complement Equideum Health’s Data Integrity and Learning Networks (DILNs) and provide a mechanism for procuring personal health data from within DILN-based applications. The first data procurement application to be implemented will be for clinical trials matching in support of the industry’s vision for radically decentralized clinical trials.

DILNs are specialized public/private hybrid blockchain and decentralized AI networks that support tokenization of datasets and compute results and incorporate privacy-preserving consent mechanisms for health data sharing.

The Health 3.0 paradigm that Equideum Health is championing – also referred to as “Ownership Health” – is the extension of the read-write-own concept of Web3 where health and health-relevant data is not only personalized and customized for users but is also controlled by them, allowing individuals the opportunity to benefit economically from transactions involving data about them.

The Equideum Exchange will provide a continuous, decentralized mechanism that allows individuals using DILN-hosted applications to securely share their personal health data with others. Common to all DILNs is that individuals own their health data and control to whom it is provided and why, according to fine-grained consents that are defined by individuals. Those individuals might choose to provide their data to commercial entities in return for economic benefit or to contribute it via tax-deductible donations to common good initiatives.

The first DILN application to be released will support decentralized clinical trials matching, which currently often fails to recruit requisite numbers of diverse trial subjects in a timely fashion. By incentivizing individuals to share their data through monetization and providing a framework for the trusted use of personal data through fine-grained controls, DILN-based clinical trials can readily scale beyond the geographic boundaries of individual hospital systems.

Heather Leigh Flannery, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Equideum Health, says, “Our mission is to drive health outcomes and equity by breaking down data silos and revolutionizing the way health and health-relevant information is accessed and shared. We are very pleased to be delivering on these Health 3.0 goals by partnering with Nokia and leveraging its NDM technology within our decentralized architecture.”

Friedrich Trawoeger, Senior Vice President, Cloud and Cognitive Services at Nokia, adds, “Nokia Data Marketplace gives our customers a secure and compliant way to access distributed data sets, where AI/ML capabilities extract insights to improve healthcare. Nokia’s SaaS delivery model will allow us to scale our partnership with Equideum Health and to realize our shared goals of providing world-class blockchain solutions to transform the healthcare sector.”

About Equideum Health

Equideum Health (formerly ConsenSys Health), a ConsenSys Mesh portfolio company and ConsenSys partner, builds Web3 person-centered healthcare and research networks called Data Integrity and Learning Networks (DILNs). DILNs feature self-sovereign identity, fine-grained verifiable consents, advanced privacy preservation and decentralized data liquidity across enterprise and individual data silos. DILNs are implementations of the company’s Elevated ComputeTM platform, powered by Ethereum, tokenization, decentralized artificial intelligence (AI), and confidential computing. Equideum Health’s DILNs prioritize populations with uniquely complex healthcare needs and aim to improve population health and clinical outcomes by impacting access, equity, quality, personalization, engagement and empowerment.

A founding member of the Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance (DTRA), Equideum Health is innovating in the field of privacy-preserving clinical trials matching, e-consent, and precision medicine applications. As an active participant in multiple Linux Foundation organizations, the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance and IEEE SA Open initiatives, Equideum Health is driving standards development and harmonization efforts necessary for the success of healthcare public-private partnerships in a Web3 world.

Learn more about our vision, offerings, and accomplishments at equideum.health.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.