DICK’S Sporting Goods and Packsize Partner to Support Retailer’s E-Commerce Growth and Sustainability Initiatives

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Packsize® today announced that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) is among its retail customers transforming the way they and their customers experience packaging. Right-sized Packaging on Demand® technology, services, and solutions now help ensure that DICK’S Sporting Goods’ customers receive their e-commerce orders in customized corrugated packaging to accommodate products of varied shapes and sizes. This sustainable packaging process efficiently and reliably meets DICK’S Sporting Goods’ growing customer needs, reduces packaging waste, and improves the overall customer experience.

“Meeting the demands of DICK’S Sporting Goods’ customers who have driven rapid e-commerce growth over the last two years requires packaging technology that takes every step into consideration — from the warehouse to the customer’s hands,” said Rod Gallaway, CEO of Packsize. “As a partner and trusted advisor to DICK’S Sporting Goods, Packsize continues to boldly innovate and create a positive experience for warehouse employees and customers alike.”

Utilizing a Packsize EM Series system, DICK’S Sporting Goods now uses an estimated 26% less corrugated – reducing costs and environmental impact – while optimizing sustainability, efficiency, and the performance of its packaging process, especially during periods of peak customer demand.

"We recognize that our athletes want their products in a timely fashion – and they want us to create less waste with more efficient packaging,” said George Giacobbe, senior vice president, supply chain at DICK'S Sporting Goods. “Packsize has been a critical partner in efficiently meeting our athletes’ needs and sharing our vision for a more sustainable future.”

DICK’S Sporting Goods’ use of the Packsize system creates boxes that are perfectly fitted to the over 2,000 SKUs it ships to stores and customers. At DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Smithton Distribution Center, which spans 600,000 square feet and employs nearly 350 teammates, teammates can now simply scan and load SKUs into the system to ship products out in the right size and style boxes, reducing the likelihood of damage and increasing packaging efficiency even for the most complex items. With Packsize’s best-in-class technology and designed packaging process flow, DICK’S Sporting Goods is reimagining the possibilities of packaging.

