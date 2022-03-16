Third Wave Automation and Clark Material Handling Company Announce Partnership and Launch of a New Mixed Mode Autonomous Forklift

UNION CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Third Wave Automation (TWA), providers of the most versatile and effective autonomous solutions for the materials handling industry and CLARK Material Handling Company, a top-ten global manufacturer of forklift trucks and aftermarket parts, announces its partnership and release of a newly automated reach truck in the spring of 2023, the “TWA Reach.” The TWA Reach, which will be presented at MODEX 2022 in the CLARK booth, #C6285, will build on the capabilities of the NPX reach truck, in combination with the TWA automation technology and intelligent fleet management capabilities. This collaboration between TWA and CLARK builds on the collective promise of both companies, to provide customers with a holistic material handling solution that improves over time.

“The partnership between CLARK and TWA on the new TWA Reach represents a great step forward for both companies. Throughout our long history, CLARK has provided top-notch material handling solutions to all of our customers, as evident by our full product line spanning all five classes of forklift. The partnership between CLARK and TWA is the latest example of our commitment to bringing innovative and technologically advanced solutions to our customers,” commented CLARK President and CEO Dennis Lawrence.

The TWA Reach, the first of TWA’s Reach products, is a fully automated reach truck solution capable of operating in 10ft + aisles up to a height of 366 inches in base configurations, without needing major changes to infrastructure or operations. The automated truck works alongside warehouse teams and utilizes TWA’s Core automation technology and Collaborative Autonomy Platform to enable remote operation, remote assistance, fleet management and continuous learning capabilities. The automated truck is most suitable for those warehouses and distribution centers looking to improve overall pallet movement productivity and operator efficiency in and around existing racking.

"We are all super excited about our partnership with Clark to bring our first autonomous reach vehicle to market," said Arshan Poursohi, CEO and Co-Founder of Third Wave Automation. "In addition to their notable history and impeccable reputation, Clark's dedication to safety and quality aligns perfectly with Third Wave's core principles."

Third Wave Automation (TWA) was founded in 2018 in Union City, CA, in order to alleviate increasing supply chain stress using intelligent automation products and services. Leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence to create its Collaborative Autonomy Platform, TWA brings humans and automated systems together to improve throughput, efficiency and safety beyond what either humans or automation could achieve alone.

TWA's Collaborative Autonomy Platform combines hybrid autonomous vehicles, fleet management, remote operation and assistance capabilities to provide holistic materials handling solutions that improve over time. Requiring no infrastructure upgrades, it integrates into existing workflows and delivers immediate value to customers on deployment. For more information about Third Wave Automation, our products and job opportunities, please visit: www.thirdwave.ai

CLARK Material Handling Company has been an industry leader since its production of the first gasoline powered material handling truck in 1917. CLARK has over 550 locations worldwide with dealer representation in more than 80 countries. A full range of I.C. and Electric trucks for diverse applications are available in the CLARK product line. For more information about CLARK, CLARK products and job opportunities at CLARK, please visit: www.clarkmhc.com