CynergisTek Increases Threat Intelligence and IR Capabilities to Expand Service Portfolio with GroupSense Strategic Partnership

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CynergisTek (NYSE American: CTEK), leading cybersecurity, privacy, compliance, and IT audit firm helping organizations in highly regulated industries navigate emerging security and privacy issues, announces a new agreement with GroupSense to provide organizations with vital threat intelligence to identify and mitigate attacker activity. This partnership offers CynergisTek’s customer base ransomware negotiation services and provides increased capabilities around incident response (IR) training and tabletop exercises.

“In order for healthcare organizations to more successfully anticipate where cyber attackers are likely to be present, they need a clearer picture of their risk and a better understanding of their environment,” said Mac McMillan, President & CEO of CynergisTek. “Incorporating GroupSense’s capabilities into our Risk and Incident Response services enables us to assist our clients in performing better reconnaissance, thereby enhancing their resilience. Just as important as being able to anticipate the threat, so is being able to execute more precisely when adverse situations arise. Incorporating ransomware negotiation and deeper awareness into client IR immersive exercises and incident response further enhances the value of our support to our clients,” he says.

“I am excited about the launch of our partnership with CynergisTek,” said Kurtis Minder, founder and CEO of GroupSense. “Given the increased attack surface, especially in the healthcare industry, organizations need solutions, not an increase in alerts or data feeds. The combined digital risk and attack surface capability of GroupSense, with the solution expertise of CynergisTek, solves IT risk problems while reducing operational overhead.”

This partnership marks CynergisTek’s focus on building cyber resiliency by helping businesses become proactive against threats and develop effective incident response procedures. CynergisTek and GroupSense are providing customers with threat intelligence capabilities that allow for healthcare specific insight on where organizations should prioritize remediation efforts based on their specific risk profile. CynergisTek clients will have access to additional threat monitoring and foot printing capabilities that help expose unknown gaps that organizations may have with the use of GroupSense’s cyber reconnaissance platform and team of highly trained analysts.

About GroupSense

GroupSense is a digital risk protection services company that delivers customer-specific intelligence that dramatically improves enterprise cybersecurity and fraud-management operations. Unlike generic cyber-intelligence vendors, GroupSense uses a combination of automated and human reconnaissance to create finished intelligence that maps to each customer's specific digital business footprint and risk profile. This enables customers and partners to immediately use GroupSense's intelligence to reduce enterprise risk, without requiring any additional processing or management by overstretched security and fraud-prevention teams. GroupSense is based in Arlington, Va., with a growing customer base that includes large enterprises, state and municipal governments, law enforcement agencies and more.

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek (www.cynergistek.com), is a top-ranked cybersecurity consulting firm helping organizations in highly-regulated industries, including those in healthcare, government, and finance navigate emerging security and privacy issues. CynergisTek combines intelligence, expertise, and a distinct methodology to validate a company's security posture and ensure the team is rehearsed, prepared, and resilient against threats. Since 2004, CynergisTek has been dedicated to hiring and retaining experts who bring real-life experience and hold advanced certifications to support and educate the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. For more information, visit www.cynergistek.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of CynergisTek, Inc. These forward-looking statements are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “would,” “could,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to uncertainties relating to product/services development; long and uncertain sales cycles; the ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; future capital requirements; competition from other providers; the ability of the Company’s vendors to continue supplying the Company with supplies and services at comparable terms and prices; the Company’s ability to successfully compete and introduce enhancements and new features that achieve market acceptance and that keep pace with technological developments; the Company’s ability to maintain its brand and reputation and retain or replace its significant customers; cybersecurity risks and risks of damage and interruptions of information technology systems; the Company’s ability to retain key members of management and successfully integrate new executives; the Company’s ability to complete acquisitions, strategic investments, entry into new lines of business, divestitures, mergers or other transactions on acceptable terms, or at all; potential risks and uncertainties relating to the existing and ultimate impact of COVID-19, including the geographic spread, the severity of the virus, the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak, actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 outbreak or to treat its impact, and the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and financial markets, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. Given the risks and uncertainties, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should recognize that the statements are predictions of future results which may not occur as anticipated. Many of the risks listed above have been, and may further be, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on the healthcare industry. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements and from historical results, due to the risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as others not now anticipated. CynergisTek is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.