Credit Sesame Extends Partnership with i2c Until 2025

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payments and banking technology, today announced that it has extended its partnership with credit and personal finance management platform Credit Sesame, as the exclusive payments processor for Sesame Cash, until 2025.

Sesame Cash is a free prepaid debit card that, when paired with the Credit Builder feature, helps consumers improve their overall financial wellness and credit score, through a debit and secured credit card program on the Mastercard network. One of the fastest-growing digital banking services in the U.S., Sesame Cash helps users graduate from debit to secured credit through credit-centric benefits including free daily credit score refreshes, cash rewards for improving credit and $1 million in credit and identity protection.

“We have been working with Credit Sesame since the Sesame Cash launch in 2020 and are honored to continue serving as the platform’s trusted processing partner for another three years,” said Amir Wain, founder and CEO of i2c Inc. “i2c is dedicated to working with disruptors like Credit Sesame who are innovating payment tools to provide users with a path to credit access, and ultimately financial freedom.”

“Sesame Cash was built to address the need for a more inclusive and accessible credit system for the millions of Americans with limited credit history,” said Miro Pavletic, Credit Sesame GM Global Banking. “With i2c, we’re able to provide personalized card, banking, and payment programs that allow traditionally marginalized consumers to access financial services that also work to help build their credit and increase their financial wellness. We look forward to our continued partnership with i2c as we expand Sesame Cash to millions of users across the U.S.”

Additional Sesame Cash banking features include early payday, real-time transaction notifications, easy access to funds, early direct deposit of up to two days, the ability to freeze or unfreeze the debit card in-app and virtual card integration with most major mobile wallets.

About Credit Sesame

Credit Sesame’s mission is to help consumers work toward financial stability and ultimately create better opportunities for themselves and their families. Strong credit health is inextricably linked to financial health and stability, and with the launch of Sesame Cash, Credit Sesame will help consumers manage both. Credit Sesame has helped millions of consumers improve their credit scores, increase their approval odds, lower the cost of credit and save money. Credit Sesame is funded by leading venture capital firms and strategic investors, including Menlo Ventures, Inventus Capital, Globespan Capital, IA Capital Groups, Norton LifeLock, Capital One Ventures, Stanford University, and ATW Partners among others. Credit Sesame currently operates in the U.S. and Canada.

For more information on Credit Sesame, visit www.creditsesame.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly-configurable payment and banking solutions. Using i2c's proprietary "building block" technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending and more, quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a single global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c's next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/territories and across all time zones.

For more information, visit i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.