Vidyard’s New Integration with Gong Helps Sales Teams Use Video Engagement Insights to Win More Deals

KITCHENER, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vidyard, the leading video platform for businesses, today announced a new integration with Gong, the Reality Platform™, leveraging artificial intelligence to transform revenue and customer-facing teams. The integration provides sales teams with greater visibility and automated insights into how their customers engage with personalized video messages and on-demand demo videos, empowering them to make reality-based decisions to win more deals.

Sales teams are increasingly embracing video messaging as a core part of their virtual selling strategy. More than three-quarters of sales reps are already using or planning to use video in their sales process in the near future. At the same time, revenue intelligence solutions are essential for sales teams to track and interpret buying signals in a digital-first world. This new integration enables sales teams to bring critical video messaging data from Vidyard into their Gong Revenue Intelligence Platform™ for a more comprehensive view of customer-facing activities, behaviors, and engagement.

“ Gong customers can now easily adopt video messaging into their sales strategy,” said Eilon Reshef, Gong Chief Product Officer. “ The Vidyard integration strengthens our platform for sales teams, providing a single source of truth where sales reps, managers, and others collaborate, streamline work, and get data-based advice on critical next steps.”

The integration with Gong securely pushes viewer data from Vidyard into deal activity timelines, giving Gong users visibility into customer engagement with video messages and on-demand video content – one of the many types of digital interactions that sales teams track in relation to deal success. After recording and sending a video from Vidyard, reps can track how contacts on in-flight deals are engaging with their videos right inside Gong. Knowing which contacts and accounts have been involved with videos, a rep can prioritize and personalize the next steps in their sales approach to get more deals over the finish line.

“ Gong is the premier revenue intelligence platform for analyzing customer-facing interactions across phone, email, web conferencing – and now video with the Vidyard integration,” said Tyler Lessard, chief video strategist at Vidyard. “ Together, this powerful combination will help sales teams boost engagement with prospects and win more deals.”

For sales teams already using video, the Vidyard integration with Gong helps sales reps and leaders better understand how prospects are engaging with videos in the context of their overall deal cycles. Teams not yet using video can confidently adopt it into their selling approach, knowing this channel is tracked in Gong.

