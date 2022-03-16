Proscia and Siemens Healthineers Ink Agreement to Expand Global Reach of Digital Pathology

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Proscia®, the leader in digital and computational pathology solutions, today announced a multi-year OEM agreement with Siemens Healthineers. Under the agreement, Siemens Healthineers will expand its Enterprise Imaging offering towards the global digital pathology market using Proscia’s Concentriq® Dx platform.

The partnership comes amid a tipping point for the digital pathology market. Demand for digital pathology has surged as systemic challenges long threatening the traditional laboratory model centered around pathologists and microscopes in physical spaces have intensified in the pandemic and post-pandemic era. Mounting pressures created by a shrinking pathologist population, rising biopsy volume, and industry consolidation have been exacerbated by the pandemic-driven shift to remote work. Laboratories are now rapidly seeking to modernize their pathology operations, but legacy software systems lack the necessary enterprise-wide capabilities, preventing labs from achieving true digitization.

With Proscia’s Concentriq Dx platform, Siemens Healthineers is entering the digital pathology market to satiate the rampant demand and expand its Enterprise Imaging offering with industry-leading technology to realize the full value of digital pathology operations. Siemens Healthineers is a global leader in healthcare IT, with solutions that span nearly all major departments and disease states at the world’s leading health systems. The agreement with Proscia enables Siemens Healthineers to expand into one of the few remaining areas of healthcare that has just started to experience the full benefits of digitization.

Siemens Healthineers selected Proscia after conducting an extensive evaluation process. Several key aspects of Proscia’s technology that Siemens Healthineers cited in its decision include product maturity, superior end-user experience, open platform, future-proof capabilities, and recognized brand with in-depth domain knowledge. Siemens Healthineers’ Syngo Carbon Enterprise Imaging Solution offers a wide range of possibilities with image interpretation, reporting, AI implementation, data management, archiving and migration, including unique access to innovation platforms through seamless integration.

“Healthcare’s rapid digital transformation has emphasized the value of data in reshaping the way clinicians and researchers understand, diagnose, and fight disease,” said Christian Zapf, Head of Imaging Software & IT at Siemens Healthineers. “The traditional practice of pathology is on the verge of the biggest transformation the field has seen since the introduction of light microscopy, and we’re excited to accelerate pathology’s digital transformation and pioneer breakthroughs with a strong partner complementing our core strength in enterprise reading and reporting resulting in higher efficiency and improved patient outcomes.”

Proscia’s Concentriq Dx in combination with Syngo Carbon offers a best-of-breed solution for digitizing pathology operations at scale alongside diagnostic radiology imaging for healthcare enterprises. By entering the rapidly growing digital pathology market with Concentriq, Siemens Healthineers is expanding its position as one of the industry leaders in healthcare with solutions covering the entire clinical pathway, providing a full spectrum of enterprise services across digital, data, and AI.

“Our partnership with Siemens Healthineers represents a seminal moment for Proscia and a monumental leap for digital pathology on a global scale,” said David West, CEO of Proscia. “We’re honored to work together with the worldwide leader in medical imaging to accelerate pathology’s digital transformation, improve the quality of care with more precise and personalized diagnoses, and ensure improved patient outcomes.”

Proscia’s Concentriq is a singular, scalable platform that enables laboratory networks to unify pathology operations and eliminate the geographic silos to realize a truly connected and collaborative global practice. The platform sits at the lab’s center of gravity, connecting a diverse ecosystem of hardware and software into a single solution. Concentriq’s pathologist-centric design was developed by and for pathologists to deliver an interface that feels natural, is highly responsive, supports real-time collaboration for consults and second opinions, and makes digital image viewing as smooth as possible. The platform’s future-proof design is ready now for pathology’s computationally driven future, with an integration layer capable of supporting plug-and-play adoption of AI applications.

About Proscia

Proscia is a software company that is accelerating pathology’s digital transformation to change the way we understand diseases like cancer. Its Concentriq digital pathology platform and powerful AI applications are advancing the 150-year-old standard of research and diagnosis towards a data-driven discipline, unlocking new insights that accelerate discovery, improve patient outcomes, and fulfill the promise of precision care. Leading diagnostic laboratories and over 10 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies rely on Proscia’s software each day. For more information, visit proscia.com.