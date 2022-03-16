SNAP Home Finance and Navien Inc. Announce Exclusive Partnership with the Launch of NaviLend Canada

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SNAP Home Finance Corp. and Navien Inc. have partnered to introduce a new program designed to accelerate business growth for thousands of Canadian home improvement dealers.

SNAP Home Finance is now the exclusive financing partner for Navien’s NaviLend™ Canada program. Through NaviLend™ Canada, thousands of dealers in Canada will be able to offer their customers flexible financing solutions and affordable monthly payment options when completing projects involving Navien boiler and water heating products.

Providing the option of financing enables dealers to expand their customer base by improving affordability for homeowners. Dealers will be able to close more deals, increase their average ticket, and boost their annual sales volume.

“Navien has become one of the fastest-growing companies in the home comfort sector, and we are thrilled to be Navien’s exclusive partner for their NaviLend™ Canada financing program,” says Kevin Stout, Senior Executive Vice President of Sales at SNAP Home Finance. “NaviLend™ is an innovative financing program that will drive significant sales for dealers while giving customers more affordable financing solutions.”

NaviLend™ Canada, powered by SNAP Home Finance, is currently available for all Canadian NavienRewards™ members.

With more than $1.7 billion home improvement loans to thousands of Canadians from coast-to-coast, SNAP Home Finance provides consumers with innovative financing solutions to modernize their residential properties, while proudly delivering industry-leading dealer experience and support. SNAP knows that its dealers are its greatest asset.