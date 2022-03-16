TuneIn Brings Westwood One’s Coverage of NCAA® March Madness® and Other College Sports Championships to Premium Subscribers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming audio service, today announced that the company has signed a distribution agreement with Cumulus Media’s Westwood One (NSDQ: CMLS) to provide TuneIn Premium listeners access to Westwood One’s coverage of the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament games as well as access to all of Westwood One’s coverage across other NCAA sports, including the Division I Men’s and Women’s College World Series, Division I Men’s and Women’s Frozen Four, and Division I Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Semifinals and Championship.

Through TuneIn, collegiate sports fans can listen to the best in real-time college sports coverage across multiple platforms and connected devices.

“Westwood One is a best-in-class content provider, and we're thrilled to partner with them to provide TuneIn Premium subscribers with access to the best in live March Madness and other Division I college sports content,” said Richard Stern, CEO of TuneIn. “Through TuneIn, sports fans around the country and Canada can listen to and engage with every game Westwood One broadcasts in real-time, no matter where they are.”

“Westwood One listeners love their sports, and our new arrangement with TuneIn enables them to access our coverage from anywhere,” said Bruce Gilbert, Senior Vice President, Sports, Content and Audience, Cumulus Media | Westwood One. “It also extends the reach for our broadcasts, allowing us to showcase our programming to fans and advertisers.”

TuneIn Premium features the best in on-demand and streaming entertainment, news, and sports audio from around the world, including comprehensive live sports coverage from the NFL and the NHL.

TuneIn can also be accessed in 100 plus countries across a variety of connected devices including Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant, Sonos, Bose, and Tesla’s in-dash experience.

To learn more about TuneIn visit: listen.tunein.com/press, and to learn more about Westwood One visit: westwoodone.com.

About TuneIn: TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming service, brings together live sports, news, music, podcasts, and radio from around the globe. With more than 75 million monthly active users, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn broadcasts over 100,000 owned & operated and partner radio stations and boasts more than 5.7 million podcasts. With premiere distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn empowers listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. TuneIn Premium subscribers get exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, CSPAN, MSNBC, CNBC, and Bloomberg, as well as live NFL, NHL, and college sports programming and commercial-free music channels. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

About Westwood One

Westwood One, the national-facing arm of Cumulus Media (NSDQ: CMLS), offers iconic, nationally syndicated sports, news, and entertainment content to more than 250 million monthly listeners across an audio network of nearly 9,500 affiliated broadcast radio stations and media partners. Westwood One is the largest audio network in America, home to premium content that defines the culture, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and Westwood One Backstage. Westwood One broadcasts some of the most exciting sporting events across multiple audio platforms. In addition to NCAA Basketball, including the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Championships and the Final Four; it is also the exclusive provider of the Men’s and Women’s Frozen Four, the Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Championship, and the Men’s and Women’s College World Series. Westwood One has been the exclusive network radio partner to the NFL since 1987. Westwood One also distributes and represents CBS Sports Radio. The rapidly growing Cumulus Podcast Network delivers popular network and industry personalities and programs. Westwood One connects listeners with their passions through programs and platforms that have everyone listening. For more information, please visit www.westwoodone.com.