Hulu, Amazon’s Prime Video Bite into Scripted Dramedy Reginald the Vampire from Thunderbird Entertainment’s Great Pacific Media

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great Pacific Media (“GPM”), a Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV: TBRD, OTCQX: THBRF) Division, together with SYFY, are announcing that Hulu and Prime Video have picked up new 10-episode series Reginald the Vampire for their streaming services in selected territories. Additionally, Cineflix Rights, as exclusive worldwide distribution partner, is taking the series to the global market and will debut Reginald the Vampire to buyers at MIPTV in April.

Hulu has acquired second-window US rights to the series, produced by Thunderbird’s GPM with Modern Story, December Films and Cineflix Studios, that is in its final week of shooting and is slated for a summer premiere on SYFY. Prime Video in Canada has picked up streaming rights to the series, along with Prime Video in Australia for that country and New Zealand.

Cineflix Rights is launching Reginald the Vampire to the global market at MIPTV (April 4-6, 2022), where series’ star Jacob Batalon will also make an appearance in support of the launch.

Based on Johnny B. Truant’s Fat Vampire novels, the 10-episode comedy-tinged drama, led by Batalon (Spider-Man: No Way Home) as Reginald, turns traditional vampire tropes on their head while draining the blood from modern-day beauty standards. Newly turned, Reginald crashes into a world populated by beautiful, fit and vain vampires, where he overcomes obstacles not limited to: A bully boss, falling for a human girl he can’t have, and a vampire chieftain who wants him dead. Fortunately, Reginald discovers he has a few powers of his own.

“The incredible creative team and cast we've assembled to bring Reginald the Vampire to life has attracted these amazing global media partners. We cannot wait to share this series with audiences worldwide and to bring more premium scripted dramas like Reginald the Vampire to the US and international markets,” said Lindsay Macadam, Senior Vice President, Content and Business Development, GPM, and Executive Producer.

“The fact that Reginald’s grand, weird and wonderful adventures will be brought to the world through our first-class creative talent and cast, and now, these top-notch platform and distribution partners, is incredibly exciting. Reginald the Vampire is the infusion of fresh blood this genre’s been waiting for,” said Harley Peyton, series showrunner, Executive Producer and partner at Modern Story.

“We are very excited to be distributing Reginald the Vampire,” said James Durie, Head of Scripted, Cineflix Rights. “With a young, diverse cast and a fantastic creative team, we think it will be a sure-fire hit with our buyers. Jacob is a global star who will give the series incredible appeal, attracting not only his Spider-Man fans, but also a huge number of fantasy fans around the world.”

Modern Story partner Jeremiah Chechik (Shadowhunters, Diabolique) is directing and serves as an Executive Producer alongside Todd Berger (Wynonna Earp), Peyton (Twin Peaks, Chucky) and Thunderbird/GPM’s Macadam, David Way, Matthew Berkowitz and Jennifer Twiner McCarron. Brett Burlock and Peter Emerson are Executive Producers for Cineflix Studios (Tehran, Coroner). Season One directors include David Frazee, Lee Rose and Siobhan Devine. Batalon is a Co-Executive Producer, along with Julie Di Cresce.

ABOUT THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Los Angeles, Toronto, and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted, and animated programming for the world’s leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. Thunderbird’s vision is to produce high quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. The Company develops, produces, and distributes animated, factual, and scripted content through its various divisions, including Thunderbird Kids and Family (Atomic Cartoons), Thunderbird Factual (Great Pacific Media) and Thunderbird Scripted. Productions under the Thunderbird umbrella include The Last Kids on Earth, Molly of Denali, Highway Thru Hell and Kim’s Convenience, among others. The Company also has a division dedicated to global distribution and consumer products. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv.

ABOUT CINEFLIX RIGHTS

Cineflix Rights is the UK’s largest independent TV content distributor for broadcasters and streamers worldwide with a catalogue of premium scripted series and movies as well as high-quality factual programming from some of the world’s most creative producers. Our growing scripted slate includes the International Emmy®-winning Israeli espionage series Tehran for Apple TV+; Irvine Welsh’s Crime, the acclaimed author’s riveting adaptation of his bestselling novel for BritBox; French thriller Rebecca, an Official Selection at Séries Mania 2021; Acorn TV’s cozy crime procedural Whitstable Pearl; award-winning Israeli police corruption series Manayek; supernatural cult sensation Wynonna Earp; Berlinale Series 2020 Official Selection Happily Married; and Icelandic political drama The Minister. These sit alongside multiple seasons of the highly rated hit Coroner and International Emmy®-winner Marcella. Established in 2002, Cineflix Rights is based in London, and is part of the Cineflix Media group of companies.

