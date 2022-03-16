Fight CRC and Komodo Health Launch New Interactive Map to Connect Colorectal Cancer Patients with Specialists Nationwide

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Komodo Health and Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC) expand their partnership with the introduction of the Fight CRC Provider Finder, a digital tool to help the colorectal cancer community simplify and accelerate how they identify colorectal cancer specialists across the U.S.

Colorectal cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death, however, it’s estimated that upwards of 60 percent of colorectal cancer deaths could be prevented with screening. Despite widespread availability of highly effective preventive screening, many people do not receive routine screening or ignore dangerous symptoms until the disease has already progressed. Additionally, patients and their families continue to struggle with gaps in quality of care – particularly in rural locations. This has been an especially challenging issue throughout the pandemic. According to an analysis published by Komodo Health and Fight CRC in May 2020, nationwide colonoscopy screenings and biopsies fell 90% during the height of the pandemic.

“Experts estimate that by 2030, colorectal cancer will become the leading cause of cancer-related deaths for people ages 20-49, making early detection and treatment vital steps in improving outcomes for those with CRC,” said Fight CRC president Anjee Davis. “Whether you have just been diagnosed, are receiving treatment, or are supporting someone who is facing CRC, our Provider Finder can be a valuable tool to empower patients to find the right specialist and the right care pathway for their colorectal cancer journey.”

The Fight CRC Provider Finder, available now to the general public, is built on Komodo’s Healthcare Map, which uses artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to track de-identified, real-world healthcare encounters, including detail on the clinical activities and specialties of physicians and healthcare organizations across the country. The interactive, user-friendly resource allows patients and caregivers to more quickly find healthcare providers experienced in colorectal cancer. The tool incorporates clinical and scientific activity for providers across the nation, allowing users to evaluate specialists based on factors such as: geographic accessibility, the volume of colorectal cancer patients they treat, clinical trial experience, and whether they have a strong referral network to support interdisciplinary care pathways.

“Fight CRC is a pioneer in the advocacy space when it comes to deploying data to more proactively identify gaps in cancer care, drive interventions and education to close those gaps, and reduce the burden of colorectal cancer,” said Web Sun, President and co-founder of Komodo Health. “We are proud to apply our Healthcare Map and analytic firepower to unlock intelligence that helps reduce barriers to diagnosis and treatment, drive strategic HCP outreach and education, and — now — provide a tool directly to patients looking for the right specialist.”

The standards of prevention and care for colorectal cancer continue to evolve as the rates of early-onset colorectal cancer increase worldwide. In 2021, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force took an important step toward addressing CRC risk in younger patients when it lowered the recommended age for CRC screening to 45 years old. Similarly, an analysis from Komodo Health published last year revealed that many CRC patients – especially patients under 35 – were initially evaluated by family practice and internal medicine specialists, underscoring the importance of primary care in evaluating and identifying red flag symptoms and, in turn, referring the patient to a specialist.

The launch of the Provider Finder coincides with Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Today, Fight CRC is convening federal policy makers, public health officials, survivors, advocates, and partners, including Komodo Health, at an event on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. to spotlight CRC as a national priority and advocate for more federal funding for research and treatment. A tribute to the community of survivors and caregivers who have been and will be impacted by the disease, the United by Blue installation is on display from March 13-18, 2022.

About Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC)

Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC) is a leading patient-empowerment and advocacy organization in the United States, providing balanced and objective information on colon and rectal cancer research, treatment, and policy. We are relentless champions of hope, focused on funding promising, high-impact research endeavors while equipping advocates to influence legislation and policy for the collective good. Learn more at FightCRC.org.

About Komodo Health

Komodo Health builds groundbreaking software solutions powered by our Healthcare Map – the industry’s largest and most comprehensive view of real-world, patient journey data. Komodo’s next-generation analytics make it easy to unlock meaningful insights and create more cost-effective, value-driven solutions that improve patient outcomes. In our mission to reduce the global burden of disease, we help healthcare and Life Sciences enterprises answer healthcare’s most complex questions. For more information, visit komodohealth.com.