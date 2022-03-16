Chemours, National Hockey League, and Snider Hockey Partner to Bring a Robust STEM Program to Students at Drexel Neumann Academy

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Chemours Company (“Chemours”) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company, today joined representatives from the National Hockey League (NHL®) and the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation to launch a new science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) program for fourth- through eighth-grade students at Drexel Neumann Academy in Chester, Pa. An extension of an ongoing partnership between Chemours and the NHL, the initiative at Drexel Neumann Academy will integrate funding for a new science lab and equipment with education, hands-on learning, and mentorship from Chemours’ scientists and engineers, along with other STEM professionals and volunteers from the partnering organizations.

“At Chemours, we’re dedicated to investing in our local communities to provide under-represented students more access and meaningful exposure to STEM education. Together with our partners at the NHL and Snider Hockey, we’re proud to support the incredible team at Drexel Neumann Academy to inspire the next generation of STEM professionals,” said Alvenia Scarborough, SVP, Corporate Communications and Chief Brand Officer, Chemours. “We’re excited to be able to help provide the tools and resources needed to help these students develop a life-long love of STEM so that they can join us in our ambition to create a better world using the power of chemistry.”

The initiative at Drexel Neumann Academy joins a roster of programs from Chemours tied to their bold Corporate Responsibility Commitment goal of investing $50M to advance STEM access, safety, and environmental stewardship in local communities – most notably Chemours’ ChemFEST school partnership program, which provides under-resourced middle schools with access to STEM education with the goal of making the STEM workforce more inclusive. Chemours and the NHL selected Drexel Neumann Academy for this initiative based on its financial need and the ability to positively impact the lives of a diverse set of children and families in the surrounding area.

“We are so grateful to these partners for recognizing the potential that exists within our students and the Drexel Neumann Academy community,” said Alice Sylvester, President, Drexel Neumann Academy. “In choosing us, Chemours and the NHL will help foster ingenuity and creativity in our exceptional students that they will carry into their future. In addition, their interaction with Chemours’ world-class scientists and engineers will no doubt inspire students to discover a passion for STEM learning and open their world to potential future career opportunities as they move forward in their educational journey.”

Over one hundred students will benefit from the program and engage with Chemours experts inside and outside the classroom. In celebration of World Refrigeration Day (June 26), students will learn about Opteon™ refrigerants. They can also participate in a field trip to the Chemours Discovery Hub in Newark, Del., and in a Snider Hockey summer camp that will feature a custom STEM-based curriculum. Select students will also have the opportunity to apply for academic scholarships offered by Snider Hockey.

“We believe hockey instills life skills in youth both on and off the ice,” said Omar Mitchell, NHL VP of Sustainable Infrastructure and Growth Initiatives. “We are proud that our partnership with Chemours extends beyond the ice rink and into the classroom with the help of trailblazing Snider Hockey programs, which prioritize academic excellence, particularly around STEM education to disadvantaged youth. Together, our collective efforts will hopefully support and empower participating students to become future leaders in their respective communities.”

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. We deliver customized solutions with a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration, and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, and oil and gas. Our flagship products include prominent brands such as Ti-Pure™, Opteon™, Freon™, Teflon™, Viton™, Nafion™, and Krytox™. The company has approximately 6,400 employees and 29 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,200 customers in approximately 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, consists of 32 Member Clubs. Each team roster reflects the League’s international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup®. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 191 million followers - league, team and player accounts combined - across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rightsholders including ESPN, Turner Sports and NHL NetworkMC in the U.S.; Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada; Viaplay in the Nordic Region; and CCTV and Tencent in China; and reaches fans worldwide with games available to stream in every country. Fans are engaged across the League’s digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL® App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League’s inception, powered by SAP. NHL Original Productions and NHL Studios produce compelling original programming featuring unprecedented access to players, coaches and League and team personnel for distribution across the NHL’s social and digital platforms.

The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities using the sport of hockey to celebrate fans of every race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status. The NHL’s Hockey Is For Everyone™ initiative reinforces that the official policy of the sport is one of inclusion on the ice, in locker rooms, boardrooms and stands. The NHL is expanding access and opportunity for people of all backgrounds and abilities to play hockey, fostering more inclusive environments and growing the game through a greater diversity of participants. To date, the NHL has invested more than $100 million in youth hockey and grassroots programs, with a commitment to invest an additional $5 million for diversity and inclusion programs over the next year.

About Snider Hockey

Snider Hockey is a nationally acclaimed non-profit that uses the sport of hockey to educate and empower under-resourced youth of Philadelphia to prosper in the game of life. Evidence-based outcomes are young citizens who: achieve academic success as they matriculate from Crayons through College; consistently make healthy and thoughtful life choices; serve as positive role models to the next generation of Snider Hockey student-athletes; realize gainful and rewarding employment; and give back to their community.

