Ascend Clinical Chooses Category Leaders, DeLorean AI and SambaNova, to Advance Renal Care with AI

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HIMSS — SambaNova Systems and DeLorean Artificial Intelligence announce an AI solution to significantly advance renal care. Ascend Clinical, a leading dialysis testing laboratory, is the first customer to leverage the AI solution with deep learning models to classify, track and transition renal patients through disease states and provide recommended actions for treatment and care.

“We are committed to providing world-class care to our patients, so our laboratories need the most innovative technology," said Paul F. Beyer, CEO of Ascend. “We’re looking forward to advancing our AI initiatives to provide a higher level of precision and improve our customers’ insights into their own data.”

The DeLorean AI Medical Renal Model running on SambaNova’s platform ingests both structured and unstructured data from internal sources (Ascend or dialysis centers) and external sources like medical records, lab results, previous claims and procedural data. The AI model predicts if a patient will be high- or low-risk and then recommends the next best action for a healthcare professional. This is the first solution on the market to accurately predict risk, provide next best actions, and empower nursing management to hold caregivers accountable for their quality of care.

The financial implications of the AI model are significant, including decreased operating costs and a better customer experience for patients, resulting in a STAR Rating increase, Quality Bonus Payments (QBP), increased CMS Pay 4 Quality (P4Q) and increased revenue. Most importantly, patients benefit from a better quality of life and an extended lifespan.

“SambaNova and DeLorean’s medical AI solution is revolutionary — we’re bringing AI to an industry that truly needs it,” said Severence MacLaughlin, Ph.D, CEO and founder at DeLorean Artificial Intelligence. “The solution will provide Ascend customers with value-based care by providing them with precise classifications — faster — and timely treatment recommendations along their patient journey.”

The DeLorean/SambaNova AI solution is subscription-based, can be hosted in the cloud or on-premises, and is extensible to other areas of the business. Labs across the country can deploy the solution for tracking states like diabetes, heart disease or cancer.

“The DeLorean/SambaNova AI solution provides for improved value-based care with AI and has the ability to significantly improve patient outcomes," said Rodrigo Liang, CEO and co-founder of SambaNova Systems. "We're pleased to work with DeLorean AI and Ascend to showcase how AI technology can truly revolutionize the renal care industry."

ABOUT DELOREAN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

DeLorean Artificial Intelligence strives to be the most HUMAIN AI in the world through building sentient and semi-sentient systems of intelligence to address healthcare, business and economic challenges for large fortune 500 companies and governments. DeLorean AI currently offers services in the Healthcare, Life Sciences, and financial industries. We offer our services in the form of AI as as Service (AIaas). For more information, please visit us at deloreanai.com or contact us at fluxcapacitor@deloreanai.com. Follow DeLorean AI on LinkedIn.

ABOUT SAMBANOVA SYSTEMS

AI is here. With SambaNova, customers are deploying the power of AI and deep learning in weeks rather than years to meet the demands of the AI-enabled world. SambaNova’s flagship offering, Dataflow-as-a-ServiceTM, is a complete solution purpose-built for AI and deep learning that overcomes the limitations of legacy technology to power the large and complex models that enable customers to discover new opportunities, unlock new revenue and boost operational efficiency. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, SambaNova Systems was founded in 2017 by industry luminaries, and hardware and software design experts from Sun/Oracle and Stanford University. Investors include SoftBank Vision Fund 2, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Intel Capital, GV, Walden International, Temasek, GIC, Redline Capital, Atlantic Bridge Ventures, Celesta, and several others. For more information, please visit us at sambanova.ai or contact us at info@sambanova.ai. Follow SambaNova Systems on LinkedIn.