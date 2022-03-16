Aditi Consulting’s Inaugural IT Insider Report Reveals Tech Industry Challenges

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--An overwhelming majority of IT insiders said they expect their IT/technology budget to increase in the next 12 months, according to results from the inaugural tech industry report from Aditi Consulting.

With the number of cyberattacks in 2021 up 23% from the previous all-time high set in 2017, it’s no surprise that IT professionals ranked cybersecurity as the most in-demand expertise in their organization (27%), followed closely by cloud expertise (23%) and data science (20%).

“The technology industry continues to evolve at a breakneck pace, prompting leaders to re-examine their digital transformation strategies,” said Raja Narayana, President and CEO of Aditi Consulting. “It’s not surprising that, along with the challenges of finding tech talent to support these initiatives, the tech insiders we spoke with shared they are also struggling to manage the speed at which projects are delivered.”

It’s clear from the 300 IT insiders who responded to Aditi Consulting’s survey that while COVID acutely impacted the tech industry, IT leaders remain flexible, ready to adapt to change, and are accelerating efforts to navigate one of the biggest digital transformations of the American workplace.

Among key insights from The Great Acceleration Report:

The State of Cybersecurity

Even though an overwhelming majority of respondents (93%) said they felt their organization is well-positioned to identify and deal with current or future IT security/cyberattacks, a majority (69%) also said their organization plans to invest in full-time internal resources to prevent future attacks.

Migration to the Cloud

While most respondents (65%) said their organization’s usage of cloud technology is “very effective,” half of those same respondents (52%) said they are suffering from a shortage in cloud-based skills at their company.

Hiring in the face of the Great Resignation

An overwhelming majority (71%) of IT professionals said the biggest challenge they are facing with the advent of The Great Resignation is sourcing talent.

Leveraging Data-Driven Insights

Two-thirds of respondents (63%) said their company is “very effective” in using data insights to not only generate more revenue, but to also inform product or service offerings.

IT Budget Planning

With 83% of respondents expecting IT/tech budgets to increase in the next year, they said spending is earmarked for cloud technology (35%) and cybersecurity (22%).

Aditi Consulting’s inaugural survey provides an insider’s look into how the tech industry is handling the pandemic-driven seismic shifts in IT over the past two years. The report reveals how tech professionals are preparing for an unpredictable future when it comes to sourcing and recruiting talent, planning for future budgets and projects, and the continued pursuit of digital transformation.

The report is available for download at https://www.aditiconsulting.com/the-great-acceleration-survey-report

