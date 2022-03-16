Frontier Dental Superholdings Partners with Burbank Dental Lab

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frontier Dental Superholdings LLC (“Frontier” or “FDS”) (www.frontierdentallab.com), a leading dental laboratory platform, announced today that it has partnered with and made an investment in Burbank Dental Laboratory, LLC (www.burbankdental.com), a full-service dental laboratory based in Burbank, CA.

Brent West, President of FDS, commented, “Burbank has an extremely impressive reputation of offering very high-quality dental products and impeccable service to its customers. We are extremely excited to join forces with Burbank and believe the partnership with Tony Sedler and his team will lead to tremendous growth across the platform.”

Tony Sedler, President of Burbank, commented, “I am very proud of my team and our rapid growth in the last couple of years. We still see many opportunities ahead of us and our partnership with Frontier will enable us to continue to grow with our valued customers, employees and partners. I am excited to work with Brent, Gil and the rest of the Frontier team to grow the platform and look forward to providing the same high quality and service our customers have come to expect.”

Burbank is a full-service dental laboratory that fabricates a full suite of dental restoration products, including crown and bridge cases, implants, occlusal guards, dentures & partials among many others. Headquartered in Burbank, California, the company serves a loyal and diversified customer base of over 1,000 private practices, governmental institutions, and DSOs across the U.S. Tony Sedler will join Frontier’s Board of Directors, in addition to continuing to serve as President of Burbank.

Jimmy Frye, Vice President at O2, commented, “Tony Sedler is an amazing leader, and he is the reason why Burbank has such a great reputation within the industry. We are glad to have him onboard and believe this partnership between Burbank and Frontier is an excellent cultural and strategic fit.”

About Burbank:

Burbank Dental Laboratory, LLC is a full-service dental laboratory specializing in both cosmetic and general dentistry across all major prosthetic categories. Burbank provides high-touch service and quality products to its customers across the U.S. through 150 employees based in its laboratory in Burbank, CA. Additional information is available at www.burbankdental.com.

About Frontier:

Frontier Dental Superholdings LLC is a full service, multi-site laboratory that provides high-end dental prosthetics for cosmetic dentistry (full arch, single and multi-unit anterior crowns and bridges, and veneers), general dentistry (single and multi-unit posterior crowns and bridges), implants (single unit, bridge and full mouth) and removable dental products (dentures, custom trays and nightguards). With approximately 320 employees and four laboratories, Frontier serves over 2,000 customers throughout North America. Additional information is available at www.frontierdentallab.com.

About O2 Investment Partners:

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwest-based private equity firm that seeks to acquire majority interests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select niche industrial companies. The Firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com.