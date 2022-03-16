American HealthTech Clients Credit Depth of EHR Solution and Clinical Innovation for Partnership Expansion

MOBILE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American HealthTech (AHT), a wholly owned subsidiary of CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), and a leading provider of electronic health records (EHR) for the post-acute and senior living markets, today announced two clients have chosen to expand their partnerships with AHT. As long-standing members of the post-acute industry, each client recognizes the need for a trusted partner in their EHR vendor. AHT combines this trusted partnership with an EHR featuring expanded offerings, including improved clinical workflows to increase staff efficiencies, which are more important than ever with the staffing challenges affecting today’s healthcare industry.

AHT proudly announces the following partnership expansions:

Central Management, a family of nursing facilities, home care agencies, and rehabilitation services based in Winnfield, Louisiana, has recently added an additional nursing facility to its organization. When adding this facility, the company had the option to utilize the existing competitor software or implement AHT solutions. Central Management discovered the facility staff overwhelmingly preferred AHT products based on previous experiences and looked forward to working with the intuitive, user friendly AHT solutions once again.

“ Selecting to expand the use of AHT solutions to our newest acquisition allows us to not only support the staff’s preferences, but also provide a solution with seamless workflows and increased efficiency,” said Teddy Price, president and chief executive officer of Central Management. “ Having successfully partnered with AHT for many years, we are pleased with the modernization of the product to meet the needs of today.”

Priority Management, a Dallas, Texas, based operator of skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, has added four additional facilities in recent months to its roster of 23 facilities. With an executive team composed of former administrators in skilled nursing facilities, Priority Management knows firsthand how software decisions not only enhance quality of care for patients, but also improve staff experience. With that in mind, Priority Management selected AHT solutions for all four new facilities.

“ Our focus on product innovation is demonstrated by our clients’ decision and trust in us to extend AHT into additional buildings and support their growth initiatives,” said Boyd Douglas, president and chief executive officer of CPSI. “ We look forward to helping these organizations, as well as others in the industry, to achieve success in 2022 and beyond.”

About American HealthTech

American HealthTech (AHT), a member of the CPSI family of companies, offers services and solutions created specifically for skilled nursing and senior living organizations. As a leading EHR provider to post‐acute and senior living organizations of all sizes, the AHT solution delivers a seamless flow of information between care settings, resulting in better coordinated care and improved financial and clinical outcomes. For more information, visit www.healthtech.net.