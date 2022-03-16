Saint-Gobain North America Announces 2021 Results of Virtual Power Purchase Agreement and Renewables Contracting, Reducing CO2 Emissions from Electricity Usage by Approximately 33%

MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saint-Gobain North America and its building products subsidiary CertainTeed LLC today announced that through its virtual Power Purchase Agreement (vPPA) with the Blooming Grove Wind Farm, and additional renewables contracting, the company has received renewable energy certificates (RECs) that effectively reduced approximately 33% of its CO 2 emissions from electricity usage in 2021 in the United States and Canada.

The announcement comes only months after the company announced its new global Grow and Impact strategy, which includes achieving carbon neutrality by the year 2050.

In February 2020, Saint-Gobain entered into a 12-year vPPA with the Blooming Grove Wind Farm in McLean County, Illinois. At the time, the agreement was the largest renewable energy deal in Saint-Gobain’s 356-year history.

“We’re thrilled with the results of our partnership with the Blooming Grove Wind Farm, and will continue to look for ways to maximize our positive impact, for our customers and the communities where we do business, while minimizing our environmental footprint,” said Mark Rayfield, CEO of Saint-Gobain North America and CertainTeed. “In this next chapter of our company’s history, our team will strive to lead our industry towards a more sustainable future.”

Saint-Gobain worked with Edison Energy, a leading energy advisor that consults with the largest commercial, industrial and institutional energy users, to develop its vPPA with Blooming Grove Wind Farm. Blooming Grove Wind Farm was developed by Invenergy, a leading privately held global developer and operator of sustainable energy solutions that has successfully developed more than 150 projects across four continents.

About CertainTeed

Through the responsible development of innovative and sustainable building products, CertainTeed, headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, has helped shape the building products industry for more than 115 years. Founded in 1904 as General Roofing Manufacturing Company, the firm’s slogan “Quality Made Certain, Satisfaction Guaranteed,” inspired the name CertainTeed. Today, CertainTeed is a leading North American brand of exterior and interior building products, including roofing, siding, solar, fence, railing, trim, insulation, drywall and ceilings. www.certainteed.com.

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group’s commitment is guided by its purpose, “MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME.”

€44.2 billion in sales in 2021

167,000 employees, located in 75 countries

Committed to achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050

For more details on Saint-Gobain, visit http://www.saint-gobain.com and follow us on Twitter @saintgobain.