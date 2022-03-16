ROVE and Seagate Enable Mass-Capacity Data Storage and Transfer Solutions

CHARLOTTE, NC.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ROVE, a Veteran-owned systems integrator that services Enterprise, Commercial & Public Sector clients across the Southeast Region, today announced a collaboration with Seagate® Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in data storage and infrastructure solutions, providing Lyve™ Mobile and Lyve™ Cloud to solve mass data storage complexities and drive value for distributed enterprises.

ROVE partners with clients to deliver impactful technology solutions and provides modernized business infrastructure to drive efficiencies across the enterprise. The latest strategic relationship from ROVE with Seagate simplifies how mass data is captured, aggregated, transported, and managed. By helping clients accelerate time to data, the new joint solutions lower overall storage TCO and drive enterprise data value. Bringing additional growth for both companies and strategically aligning to the long-term mission, the cooperation enables businesses to move mass data across their datasphere regardless of the platform or landing destination - public, private or hybrid cloud.

After public cloud, data migration is the most requested service. According to Seagate’s Mass Data on the Go report, 78% of businesses chose to use physical data transport solutions because data transfer over network could no longer keep up with the mass capacity of their data. More importantly, the large data sets and data security requirements are pushing innovation for their next-generation endpoint infrastructure along the way. Seagate’s data transfer service, Lyve Mobile can meet data capture, copy, and archive needs across the critical first mile of data acquisition with more capacity and less transfer time. A simple, secure storage solution, purpose built to mitigate the challenges of data gravity at the edge or dispersed across multiple locations. For large service providers, Lyve Mobile is a must-have tool for next generation data migrations.

“From lab simulations to the field, the size of data sets is growing exponentially across multiple industries and requires enterprises to rethink how data is moved, shared, and stored,” explained Melyssa Banda, Vice President of Lyve Mobile Solutions at Seagate Technology. “Partnering with ROVE to deliver end point and edge solutions to transform data mobility, Seagate’s Lyve Mobile can help move, scale, and monetize data, driving value and growth for our customers.”

In addition to mass data transfer service, Seagate provides Lyve Cloud, cloud storage as a service built for multicloud environments. Seagate’s Lyve Cloud facilitates always-on mass capacity data storage and activation for enterprises to harness the flow of massive unstructured datasets. With industry-leading cloud ecosystem partners to deliver hassle-free, efficient and well-integrated cloud storage services, Lyve Cloud makes enterprise data migration easier, allowing businesses to move critical data between public and private clouds easily.

"From its inception, ROVE has sought to distinguish itself in the very competitive solution provider space that it operates within,” said Marcus Jacoby, President at ROVE. “Through strategic relationships with disruptive technology companies like Seagate, ROVE drives innovation within its client base and beyond. We see tremendous growth potential in this collaboration, given the scale of Seagate's footprint across the technology landscape matched with the entrepreneurial spirit and capabilities of their Lyve portfolio and leadership team. We look forward to changing how our client base acquires, manages, and migrates their data into the future."

The need for advanced storage solutions continues to rise to unprecedented levels with the ever-increasing growth in data generation. Together, ROVE and Seagate will provide the expertise, hardware, and software tools an enterprise needs to navigate the new world of data-centric innovation safely.

About ROVE

ROVE is a Systems Integrator that services Enterprise, Commercial, and Public Sector clients across the Southeast Region. ROVE's mission is to partner with customers on their transformational business process initiatives to deliver impactful technology solutions that provide modernized business platforms. In addition, ROVE is proud to be certified by the United States Department of Veteran Affairs as a registered Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB). For additional information, visit www.withrove.com.