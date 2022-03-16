ieso joins Digital Therapeutics Alliance to Transform Global Access to Digital Mental Health Solutions

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ieso, a data-driven AI healthcare company pioneering next-generation digital therapeutics to improve mental health, announced today it has joined the Digital Therapeutics Alliance (DTA), a non-profit association of industry leaders with a mission to drive awareness and adoption of digital therapies.

ieso is at the forefront of digital health transformation in mental health. Joining the Digital Therapeutics Alliance marks ieso’s entry onto the global stage, its expansion into the U.S. market, and is reflective of its longstanding commitment to research and evidence-based innovation in mental health.

"Joining the Digital Therapeutics Alliance is a huge opportunity for ieso to be at the forefront of digital therapeutic innovation and adoption in the mental health industry," said Andy Blackwell, Chief Science and Strategy Officer, ieso. "We look forward to collaborating with leaders in the space to help define the future as we invest in and research the potential of digital therapeutics, with a focus on mental health."

“ieso’s acceptance in joining as a new member demonstrates our commitment to the core principles of the DTA - encouraging data-driven integration and utilization of digital therapeutics across the healthcare industry, enhancing patient outcomes, and educating key stakeholders on the value and improved health outcomes delivered through digital therapeutics,” added Andy Richards, Chair, ieso.

"We are excited to welcome ieso to the DTA community to help drive advancements in the DTx industry," said Andy Molnar, CEO of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance. "ieso’s addition further strengthens our coalition of digital therapeutics companies focused on enabling expanded access to safe and effective DTx products to improve mental health care."

ieso’s AI-enabled digital assessment tools and therapeutics for mental health conditions will build on the insights developed from the world’s largest outcomes-linked therapy dataset, which surpasses 460,000 hours. The data encompasses insight in the treatment of common mental health conditions including depression and anxiety and those linked with long term conditions such as diabetes.

About Digital Therapeutics Alliance

Founded in 2017, the Digital Therapeutics Alliance is a 501(c)(6) non-profit trade association of industry leaders and stakeholders engaged in the evidence-driven advancement of digital therapeutics. As the leading international organization on digital therapeutic thought leadership and education, the Digital Therapeutics Alliance provides patients, clinicians, payors, and policymakers with the necessary tools to evaluate and utilize DTx products.

About ieso

ieso is a data-driven AI healthcare company pioneering next-generation digital therapeutics to improve mental health outcomes and access to care. The company is developing a pipeline of AI-driven evidence-based mental health assessment tools and solutions to democratize access to mental health therapy at scale. With a network of more than 600 fully qualified therapists, ieso provides virtual care (or telehealth) serving more than 20 million adults through the UK National Health Service (NHS), delivering more than 460,000 hours of cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT). The company has analyzed over 500 million datapoints to decode the active ingredients of therapy to develop scalable digital therapeutics. ieso’s research has been published in several peer-reviewed journals including the Lancet and JAMA, shaping our understanding of scalable digital mental healthcare solutions. For more information, visit www.iesogroup.com. Connect with us on Twitter @iesogroup and LinkedIn.