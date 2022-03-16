Elliptic Labs Launches on Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro Smartphones

OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in Virtual Smart Sensors™, is announcing that its AI Virtual Proximity Sensor™ INNER BEAUTY® is shipping on the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro smartphones. Xiaomi, the third largest smartphone OEM in the world, is releasing this global launch of its flagship Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro smartphones, both powered by Elliptic Labs’ partner Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8450 chipset. Elliptic Labs announced the contract for this release last year.

“Xiaomi’s continued commitment to our AI Virtual Proximity Sensor, especially on its flagship Xiaomi 12 phone, demonstrates that Elliptic Labs is achieving its mission to make devices more intelligent, human and environmentally friendly,” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “The partnership between Elliptic Labs and Xiaomi has created significant innovation and value for the smartphone industry at large.”

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor turns off the smartphone’s display and disables the screen’s touch functionality when users hold the device up to their ear during a phone call. Without that capability to detect proximity, a user’s ear or cheek could accidentally trigger unwanted actions during a call, such as hanging up or dialing numbers while the call is ongoing. Turning off the screen automatically also helps conserve battery life. Proximity detection is a core capability that is used in all smartphones across today’s market. Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor delivers robust proximity detection without the need for a dedicated hardware sensor. By replacing hardware sensors with software sensors, the AI Virtual Proximity Sensor reduces device cost and eliminates sourcing risk.

INNER BEAUTY is a registered trademark of Elliptic Labs.

AI Virtual Proximity Sensor and Virtual Smart Sensors are trademarks of Elliptic Labs.

All other trademarks or service markets are the responsibility of their respective organizations.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented AI software combines ultrasound and sensor-fusion algorithms to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity, and presence sensing experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, eco-friendly, and already deployed in over 150 million devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. The company joined the Oslo Børs main listing in March 2022.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.