Trustar Bank Hosts NOVA Women's Business Leaders Roundtable Led by VA Governor Glenn Youngkin

First Lady Suzanne Youngkin, Governor Glenn Youngkin, and Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick look on as Trustar Bank CEO Shaza Andersen speaks to the crowd. (Photo: Business Wire)

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Northern Virginia Women's Business Leaders Roundtable held at the Trustar Bank office building in Tysons, VA yesterday, brought together women entrepreneurs who celebrated women in business.

The event, led by Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, First Lady Suzanne Youngkin, Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick and hosted by Trustar Bank Founder and CEO Shaza Andersen, was an opportunity for local women business leaders to engage in impacting conversations with our Governor, First Lady and Secretary of Commerce. Conversations included the Virginia economy and workforce development, operating businesses through the pandemic, and the real estate, education, services and healthcare sectors.

Trustar Bank Founder and CEO Shaza Andersen and uBreakiFix Franchise Owner Brenda Johnston shared their personal experiences, overcoming obstacles and finding success leading businesses. Notable guests included Former Congresswoman Barbara Comstock and Washington Commanders co-CEO Tanya Snyder.

About the Bank - Trustar Bank is a full-service bank offering comprehensive banking products and services to small- and medium-sized businesses and consumers. It is the first bank to be chartered and opened in Virginia in over a decade. For more information, please visit Trustar Bank online at trustarbank.com.