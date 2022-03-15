20th Annual Donate Life Run/Walk Returns to In-Person Event June 4 at Azusa Pacific University

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After two years of virtual gatherings, the 20th annual Donate Life Run/Walk celebrating the power of donation and transplantation will return to an in-person event June 4 at Azusa Pacific University, in the heart of the San Gabriel Valley.

Hosted by OneLegacy, the Donate Life Run/Walk annually gathers more than 12,000 participants including donor families, teams from local hospitals, transplant centers, corporate and community groups and organ, eye and tissue recipients to celebrate the gift of life. All proceeds from the event benefit the OneLegacy Foundation’s public education efforts to inspire others to donate life and help fund research studies aimed at improving the lives of recipients and optimizing the organ, eye and tissue recovery process.

“We are grateful and honored to once again all be together for this inspiring event which honors recipients, donors and their families while calling attention for the need for more people to register as an organ, eye and tissue donor,” said OneLegacy CEO Tom Mone. “While transplant wait lists have started to decline, nearly 107,000 Americans are still waiting to receive a lifesaving heart, liver, lung, kidney and/or pancreas. We look forward to celebrating 20 years of the Donate Life Run/Walk in Azusa, which will be home to our new headquarters and Donor Recovery Center starting this fall."

The June 4 event is open to people of all ages and includes a 5K run and 1K and 5K walks, as well as a Family Festival with food, raffles, children’s activities, vendors and more. Registration is now open for individuals and teams as are opportunities to join the list of caring sponsors of this inspiring event. Registration and other information is available at www.donateliferunwalk.org.

About OneLegacy

OneLegacy is the nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives through organ, eye and tissue donation in seven counties in Southern California: Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Santa Barbara and Kern. It serves more than 200 hospitals, 10 transplant centers, a diverse population of 20 million donors and families across the region and waiting recipients across the country. Becoming an eye, organ or tissue donor is easy and can be done by registering online at donateLIFEcalifornia.org/OneLegacy or by “checking YES” at your local DMV. For more information, visit OneLegacy.org.