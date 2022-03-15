Searchspring’s Kate Massey Selected as a 2022 Amazing Woman in Ecommerce Honoree by Yotpo

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Searchspring, the global leader in site search, merchandising and personalization, today announced that Kate Massey, Head of APAC at Searchspring, has been recognized as a 2022 Amazing Woman in Ecommerce Honoree by Yotpo. Massey was selected from a record-breaking 3,300 women nominated by peers and industry champions. The award highlights Massey’s achievements in supporting retailers as they improve customer experiences through transformational ecommerce technology.

The Amazing Women in Ecommerce (AWIE) program was launched in 2018 by Yotpo, a Searchspring partner that helps brands strengthen consumer relationships through its ecommerce marketing platform. AWIE is dedicated to recognizing the women shaping the future of how shoppers buy, while also raising money for Girls Inc. to impact the next generation of women business leaders. To date, Yotpo, AWIE community members, and program sponsors have collectively raised over $110,000 for Girls Inc.

“Five years into this program and we’re still humbled and inspired by the stories and accomplishments of these women pioneers,” said Ruthie Berber, senior manager of community, Yotpo. “Despite coming from different countries, cultures, companies, and brands, this year’s class of Amazing Women honorees have one thing in common: they break barriers and boundaries on a daily basis to propel the industry forward, so that ecommerce is accessible, equitable, and delightful for a growing population of online consumers.”

As Head of APAC for Searchspring, Massey works with ecommerce retailers and partners to deliver exceptional site merchandising capabilities, growing Searchspring’s footprint in the APAC region, and cultivating a passionate team and network of partners to achieve this mission. Over the past 12 months, Massey built Searchspring’s presence in APAC from relatively unknown to now having 100 leading and emerging ecommerce merchants in the region.

“I am passionate about empowering brands to understand the data that drives their decision making while building impactful website search, merchandising, and personalised recommendations that converts,” said Massey. “Our team and partners have done such a great job laying the foundation on which to take Searchspring to the next level. I am thrilled to be recognized for this achievement, and I truly can’t wait to continue working with such incredible and ambitious ecommerce brands in 2022 and beyond.”

Massey shares more about how she is giving merchandisers superpowers in the Amazing Women in Ecommerce honorees gallery.

About Searchspring

Searchspring is on a mission to give ecommerce teams superpowers. We are giving the worlds’ most creative online brands the user-friendly search, merchandising, personalization, and analytics tools they need to increase conversion and curate unique shopping experiences. Learn more at searchspring.com or visit the websites of some of our most heroic customers like Moen, Fabletics, Volcom, Wildfang, or Rip Curl.