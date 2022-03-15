Agua Media Launches Podcast Network for the Latino+™ & New American Mainstream Communities

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agua Media announces the launch of its podcast network, specifically targeting the New American Mainstream. Members of this new mainstream, driven largely by young English-speaking Latinos, are the most entrepreneurialand fastest growing combined demographic in America. If this group were a standalone country, it would rank seventh in GDP worldwide and the third fastest-growing.

Agua Media is cofounded by Solomon D. (“Sol”) Trujillo and Richard (“Rick”) Sanchez. Trujillo is the first CEO to lead three large cap corporations in all three corridors of the world. He served as trade advisor to two U.S. presidents and cofounded the Latino Donor Collaborative (LDC). LDC’s research provides data and facts on the new mainstream economy to business, political, and nonprofit leaders who are investing in this new reality.

Sanchez is a writer and correspondent who was the first U.S. Latino to host his own national newscast, Rick’s List. The Emmy Award-winning content creator and author was part of three Peabody Award-winning teams and hosted the number one daytime show on CNN. Sanchez also hosted a program on MSNBC and was a host and producer at Fox News, Univision, and iHeart Radio. Together, Sanchez and Trujillo were part of the founding group of the primary care provider, Cano Health (Nasdaq: CANO), and grew it to a $4.4B valuation.

Agua podcasts will bring to life the real Latino+™ experience with stories that include:

“Underrated” – A five-part fictional series on gamer Melinda Gutierrez, who beat the odds to make it to the top of the gaming world

“Los Heebie Jeebees” – A supernatural phenomenon narrative where true crime and horror come to life from the dark corners of Mexico

Best-selling author and activist Julissa Arce produces a podcast on the untold history of U.S. Latinos and the impact that history still has on those communities today

“You Are Amazing!” – A podcast that quenches the need to be uplifted through aspirational stories of success, coproduced by Agua CCO and former Oprah Winfrey Executive Producer Corny Koehl

“Campiones” – The real-life stories of Latino sports legends—from Valenzuela to Canelo to Ronaldo

“The Rick Sanchez L’Attitude!” – A rarity in American media, Sanchez shares a wider lens perspective on trends and events the Latino+™ community has been waiting to hear

“U.S. Latinos and the New American Mainstream are once again remodeling the melting pot we call America,” explains Trujillo. “Their total economic output is $2.7 trillion a year—up from $1.7 trillion in 2010. This community is starting businesses at a faster rate than any other group.”

Sanchez says: “With a common age of 11, compared to Anglo Americans whose common age is 58, this group is turned off by a lot of the content out there because it doesn’t get who they are. Agua’s mission is to present stories through a wider perspective, keeping with the needs of this vast and young mainstream economic force.”

Agua Media will launch in partnership with Workhouse Media. Led by Paul Anderson, Workhouse is a top audio-first talent, content management, and production company; it has helped in the launch of, among many, Shondaland Audio and the Dan Patrick Podcast Network. Workhouse’s shows include the true crime franchise “Cold” and Ambie-nominated shows “Aftershock” and “Lovers and Friends.”

Agua is launching in alliance with L’Attitude Inc. Cofounded by Trujillo and Gary Acosta, L’Attitude is the first company that brings together and educates Fortune 500 executives, thought leaders, and lawmakers about the new mainstream economy, and funds Latina and Latino entrepreneurs.

These strategic partnerships are integral to supporting Agua in its go-to-market efforts, content flow, and delivery.

About Agua Media

Agua Media produces podcasts for the U.S. Latino+™ community by offering a wider angle view to conversations, storytelling and interviews through the lens of New Mainstream Latinas and Latinos. From current events to true crime, horror, lifestyle and humor; Agua also provides a much needed platform for both podcast listeners and podcast creators who make up the New American Mainstream.

Come on in; the Agua is fine. For more visit aguamedia.com.