ERI Congratulates its Partners – Best Buy and Brooklyn Public Library – on Reopening of Teen Tech Center

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, alongside Best Buy and Brooklyn Public Library (BPL), celebrated the reopening of the Best Buy Teen Tech Center at Kings Highway Library today.

Almost two years to-the-day since the doors to the Teen Tech Center closed in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic, the center has officially reopened, returning to its pre-pandemic operating schedule (with some small modifications) and will be open 20 hours per week going forward. The center inspires the next generation of engineers, entrepreneurs, innovators, designers and dreamers by providing teens with the latest technology to develop their own projects.

“It has been wonderful to connect in-person with teens inside the space again,” said Samantha Dodds, Director of Corporate Relations for Brooklyn Public Library. “Thanks so much again to Best Buy and ERI for all of their support, particularly through the last two years – their steadfast partnership has made this reopening possible and we can’t wait to see everyone back at the Kings Highway BBTTC!”

Best Buy Teen Tech Centers help teens prepare for these careers through hands-on experience with digital media, virtual reality and 3D printing. In addition to providing space for teens to learn and meet, BPL has an impressive range of programs for teens ranging from free art classes to anime clubs to college application workshops to BookMatch Teen, a readers’ advisory service by and for teens. Members of the library’s Youth Council, a leadership training program for ages 14 to 19, get extensive experience in team work and event planning. Participants in the BKLYN Robotics League learn how to code, build and program robots.

The Teen Tech Center is made possible by the Best Buy Foundation and ERI.

“As recyclers of electronics we see first-hand how quickly the hi-tech world is evolving,” said ERI Chairman and CEO John Shegerian. “With an eye toward the future, tech education, digital security, green jobs and sustainability as a whole, we’re excited and honored to contribute to the great City of New York’s role as a leader in these areas and to provide support for this important, forward-looking project.”

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect organizations, people and the environment. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.